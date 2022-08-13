MARIETTA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office hosted a back-to-school bash and giveaway evening at the Cobb County Safety Village on Saturday.
The parking lot was packed to the gills with educators and families from all over the county, as Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and his team provided a wide array of school supplies to those in attendance. Music played throughout the afternoon courtesy of Greg Street and V103, with Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q providing food as officers handed out items such as backpacks, pens, folders, and room decorations.
“It helps out,” said educator Ty Harris of Austell. “We’re trying to go back to a sense of normalcy, so it definitely helps families with budgeting.”
Harris teaches fourth grade with the Cobb County School District. She said she’s excited to see her students back.
The back-to-school bash is the first one put on by the Sheriff’s Office, with all of the supplies given away Saturday donated by members in and beyond the community, with no cost falling on the county government, according to Sheriff Owens. The idea to include teachers in the giveaways as well as the students was the focus of the original plan, ensuring that everyone was stocked with enough supplies to start the school year.
“We wanted to give something back, as an agency, to the community in which we serve,” said Owens. “We know times have been tough the last few years with COVID and a lot of people are still struggling.”
Owens and the rest of his team were able to assist nearly 600 participants at the event Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Rhonda Anderson.
Candice Harvey of Cobb County brought her fourth grader and preschooler to the back-to-school bash and said she found the chance to interact with other families just as important as the giveaways.
“I think it’s heartfelt,” said Harvey. “It’s important to meet new people and build new relationships.”
Sponsors of the event include A and A All County Monitoring, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, ASAP Bail Bonds, Monticello Live Entertainment Restaurant, DJ Greg Street, and A 2nd Chance Monitoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.