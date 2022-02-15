State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, announced his retirement on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.
“There’s no question in my mind I’m in the fourth quarter,” Tippins said. “I just don’t know how many minutes are on the clock, and I want to spend most of it with the folks that I love.”
A longtime senator representing northwest Cobb, Tippins was first elected to represent District 37 in 2010. He serves as chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and previously chaired the Education and Youth Committee.
Prior to his election, Tippins spent 12 years serving on the Cobb County Board of Education.
In his retirement announcement, Tippins spoke about his passion for education issues. He received a standing ovation at the end of his remarks.
“I’ll leave you with this thought: whatever you do, take care of the kids and education in the state of Georgia, because our life and livelihood as a state depends on their education,” Tippins said.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that Tippins is “synonymous with quality education in our state.
“For decades, he has brought a thoughtful, measured approach to the policies that impact our most valuable resource — our children. That dedication to good policy over politics, even when it wasn’t expedient, is what makes him such a good legislator and champion of Georgia’s students. He will be missed by his colleagues, and Marty and I wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life,” Kemp said.
Tippins served on the Cobb school board when now-Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was hired as the district’s chief technology officer in 2006.
“It was very apparent that he was very, No. 1, smart about the industry of education and being a board member,” Ragsdale said. “He was focused on all the right things, and he was also focused on making sure that business-wise, we were getting good deals, whether it be on land, on how we build, where we build, and he was truly an awesome board member, and Cobb County is better because he was on the Board of Education.”
Ragsdale said Tippins’ service as chair of the Senate Education Committee was equally admirable, where he served students and educators from across Georgia.
“He’s always focused on what is best for the students, and it’s truly an honor I’ve had that … he was on the board that saw fit to hire me into Cobb County,” Ragsdale said. “Who would have thought then that I would be superintendent?
“I can’t say enough about the good work that he’s done under the Gold Dome,” Ragsdale continued. “He will definitely be missed, and he has left huge shoes to fill.”
Ragsdale said he doesn’t envy whoever succeeds him, predicting many candidates will be interested in that seat given what a “happening place” west Cobb is.
Tippins in his announcement called for bipartisanship, saying his most cherished memories as an elected official were when he sat down and worked with people who had different opinions to his.
He gave a shout out to former Cobb school board Chairwoman Betty Gray, a Democrat he served with on the board. Despite their political differences, they were allies and friends because he always knew where she stood and they treated one another with respect.
Gray told the MDJ that Tippins was always a willing negotiator.
“He had the ability to bring a cohesiveness to a group that gave you time to talk about defining the problem, and what the best solution would be for the school district,” Gray said.
The two agreed that success should be available to every student, Gray said. Getting the funding to ensure that was one of the most important questions for the school board.
“He worked very hard to fund it … When you’re going to the public to support any kind of change in the tax structure, you better have your feet on the ground and be ready to explain what you anticipate,” Gray said.
Although he never sought media attention for it, while serving on the school board Tippins quietly donated his school board salary for scholarships, something he continued doing when elected to the Senate.
Tippins urged other legislators to focus on addressing the learning loss caused by the pandemic. He compared education to building a house — if gaps in the foundation are left unfilled, the structure will not be stable.
“When you think about the wrangling that we have over education, most of the time it’s about adults and money and how it affects them. Look at the education of the kid,” Tippins implored his colleagues.
He is a man with integrity, honesty, compassion, and kindness. Sadly, he was removed from the education committee due to the republicans trying to sabotage public education. He will be missed.
Thank you for your leadership and care for our district, and for Georgia's schools and children, Lindsey. We will miss having you in the Senate.
