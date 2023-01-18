Cobb County is continuing to experience medium levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s classification of COVID-19 community level is based on the number of cases and hospitalizations in the county and indicates the strain on a community’s healthcare system as opposed to measuring the presence and spread of the virus in an area.
According to the CDC, the case rate in Cobb is 116.03 cases per 100,000 people, and 12.8% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.
Since Jan. 11, nine people have died of COVID-19 in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Jan. 11, and how they compare to two weeks prior. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/18
Category
01/18/2023
Since 01/11/2023
Cases
2,321,420
+6,016
Hospitalizations
135,456
+742
Deaths
34,574
+102
Cobb's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/18
Category
01/18/2023
Since 01/11/2023
Cases
168,719
+420
Hospitalizations
5,546
+30
Deaths
1,866
+9
As of Jan. 17, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 197 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 49% of them unvaccinated. The system had 12 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 50% of them unvaccinated, and five COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, four of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.