Pebblebrook High students sing the official songs of each U.S. military branch at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon. Pictured, from left, are Aryelle Ellison, Marcus Ladden Jr., Lucas Lee, Zellah Kirkpatrick and Mia Dyal.
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Cobb County Police Department officers lead the honor guard at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King speaks at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Bagpiper Tommy Burns of the Cobb County Police Department lead the honor guard at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Bugler Richard Rubio plays taps at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Pebblebrook High School student Marcus Ladden Jr. sings the national anthem at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Bagpiper Tommy Burns of the Cobb County Police Department lead the honor guard at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Bagpiper Tommy Burns of the Cobb County Police Department lead the honor guard at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Georgia Public Service Commissioner Fitz Johnson honors U.S. prisoners of war and missing in action, symbolized by an empty seat at the table, at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, speaks at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Brad Carver speaks at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
Pam Akin sings "God Bless America" at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon.
MARIETTA — A week before Memorial Day weekend, the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club saluted the military.
“America is truly built on the backs of those who have fought in the face of adversity,” said Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King, the featured speaker. “... Men and women answered the call to arms.”
The club’s monthly luncheon featured a slew of patriotic displays — a group of Cobb police officers served as honor guard. Attendees said the Pledge of Allegiance and listened to Pebblebrook High School students sing the national anthem and the songs of each military branch. Prisoners of war and troops missing in action were honored, taps was played by a bugler, and the whole room joined in a singing of “God Bless America.”
In an emotional POW/MIA ceremony, Georgia Public Service Commissioner Fitz Johnson asked people to remember those who never came home from their deployment.
"Until they come home, remember," Johnson said.
Memorial Day is not just a time to honor the sacrifice of those who served, King said, but a time to remember that the freedoms Americans enjoy were won through sacrifice.
“We should be reminded that liberty is not something that is given,” he said. “It is something that we have to fight for. It’s got to be maintained and protected.”
More than 642,000 veterans die annually, King said. Each one of them has a story worth passing on to the next generation.
King, a former police chief, is also a retired U.S. Army major general. He called for unity on the holiday.
“In today's world, it is easy to find things that separate us. … It is easy to take for granted our ability to have diversity of thought, but the freedom to express it. Service to our proud nation and the memory of those who have served and passed should unite us.”
King challenged the attendees to recognize the sacrifice of people who died in the military, and honor them by serving others in their community.
“Celebrate the fact that we live in the greatest nation in the world, and never apologize for the fact that people tonight are dreaming of coming to America,” said King, a native of Mexico.
Cobb County Government offices will be closed on Memorial Day.
Several local events are planned next weekend to recognize the holiday.
Acworth will hold a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday, May 27, from 10-11 a.m. at Cauble Park.
Smyrna will hold a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to City Hall.
Marietta will hold a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, at noon at Marietta National Cemetery.
