MARIETTA — Until further notice, Jerica Richardson will remain a sitting member of the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
That’s according to Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who told the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Thursday the action taken at a contentious meeting this week to overrule the General Assembly’s redistricting of the county will stand.
In a heated meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Commissioners’ Democratic members voted to invoke the county’s “home rule” powers and effectively redistrict the county themselves. The measure was the board’s long-awaited response after Republican legislators drew Richardson out of her seat earlier this year in a map signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Richardson otherwise would have been forced from her seat Jan. 1 when the Republican maps take effect. The map passed by the board keeps Richardson within her District 2.
Taking a question from Alice Summerour, a member of the county's SPLOST Citizen's Oversight Committee, Cupid said the board’s actions hold up for now.
“So if there is no further action with respect to our action, she can continue to stay,” Cupid said. “…Should this end up in the court system, things can change. And what will happen to her will be based on the timing of that.”
And ending up in court is all but certain, Richardson and legal observers have said, with Republican state officials likely to challenge Cobb’s moves.
After her talk, Cupid told the MDJ she’s not heard anything about what the state might do or when. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, where the new map will be filed, did not respond to a request for comment.
But Cupid, herself an attorney, said she was confident the step taken by the county wasn’t meant to “give false hope.”
“I don't want to go naming specifics, but … I feel confident based on the background and experiences of those that serve in our county attorney's office that they would not have put this forward unless they felt like it was a novel area, an area that had not been addressed,” she said.
An attorney for the General Assembly wrote in a memo the county is out of its depth on the issue, and has “no constitutional authority” to execute redistricting. Cupid said those counter-arguments were considered before the board moved forward.
“I'm not a judge. I can't tell you what the outcome will be, but I did feel good enough after looking through the legal documents that this was an opportunity. We're not here to waste the court's time,” she said.
Transit tax
The other issue rearing its head before the board this week is Cobb’s unsuccessful attempts to expand transit via a sales tax referendum.
After an initial effort to get a referendum off the ground sputtered earlier this year, Cupid now plans to restart the process and push for a vote in 2024.
“I realized that we needed to take a step back. Even though I’ve served on the board for 10 years, we've had some new commissioners come to our board and they really needed to have a stronger voice in how that project was going to move forward,” she said.
Some of her colleagues on the board — and Cobb’s mayors — have favored a five-year sales tax with a limited focus on surface improvements like intersections, trails, and sidewalks.
But Cupid has been the leading advocate on the board for a broader, transit-heavy package that would last for 30 years. Her persistent argument has been that putting a five-year option on the ballot first would doom the 30-year tax.
“Who’s going to vote to be double taxed on transportation in two election cycles?” she told the MDJ Thursday. “You could put them (on the ballot) simultaneously. That is more supportable for me, than putting the five-year before the 30-year.”
Cupid added there are also ways to incorporate both types of projects into a 30-year package. State law, she said, allows those road projects like intersection improvements and the like to be included in a transit package if they “facilitate access to transit.”
“There’s always going to be this thought, we will increment our way to getting to where we need to be. But incrementally, you're not forwarding those dollars to get to a large project. You’re using them on small projects,” she said. “…I just think it kicks the can down the road for considering something transformative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.