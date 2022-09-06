A proposed north Cobb townhome development has been delayed in the county’s pipeline of rezoning requests due to concerns over the number of homes, traffic and stormwater management.
On Tuesday, the Cobb County Planning Commission voted 5-0 to extend the delay and hold the case for 30 more days.
Commissioner Deborah Dance requested the hold, asking the developer, KM Homes, to consider further reducing the density of the proposed development. Currently zoned for single-family residences on 20,000-square-foot plots, the rezoning request would allow 32 townhomes on 8.4 acres.
The townhouse community would be located on the 4000 block of Wade Green Road across from Pitner Elementary School.
"This should be the easiest case you hear all day," Parks Huff, an attorney representing KM Homes, told commissioners at the start of the case's latest hearing.
Despite Huff's assertion, the many questions from commissioners for both Huff and the development's opposition, plus the length of discussion about the proposal suggested otherwise.
"There's no such thing as an easy case, or the easiest case on our agenda," Dance said to Huff.
Huff told planning commissioners his client had addressed all concerns from the county, including moving the neighborhood's entrance and committing to following a stormwater management request.
Andy Johnston, who represents three neighborhoods surrounding the area proposed for development, summarized the reason his clients, “over 2,000 residents," remain opposed to the plan from KM Homes.
"It's inappropriate, the density is wrong, it creates traffic and safety issues, and it creates rainwater issues that the builder is not willing to deal with at all," Johnston said.
In April, Dance said she hoped the developer and neighbors opposed to the townhomes would come to an agreement by the commission's May meeting. That agreement never came, as the five-month delay and continued opposition Tuesday made clear.
Dance asked Huff Tuesday if the developer had considered a further reduction in the number of townhomes to address the opposition's density concerns.
"I'm not prepared to throw out a reduction that doesn't result in any meaningful advantage to anybody," Huff said.
Yet the commission's request asks the developer to consider further reducing the density and provide more detailed site plans.
Ultimately, the agreement between KM Homes and its opponents that Dance hoped for remains elusive. Also elusive, it seems, is a plan from the developer worthy of approval, according to Dance.
"My assessment would be that there are some holes in the proposal."
