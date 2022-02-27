EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article details the Feb. 20 rededication of the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Smyrna.
SMYRNA — Standing on Hawthorne Avenue three years ago with your back to New Smyrna Cemetery, you would have seen a little forest tucked between postwar single-family homes.
Beneath the canopy, brambles and weeds, however, were 65 headstones and unmarked fieldstones. Ground-penetrating radar would later reveal the site as the final resting place of 177 African Americans, some of them former slaves, all of them members of one of the city’s oldest churches, Mt. Zion First Baptist.
Under a blue sky, several dozen people gathered at the cemetery to celebrate its restoration, described by city officials as a sign of a new, more progressive Smyrna, one that is “proud to take ownership of this monumental, holy ground,” in the words of councilman Travis Lindley.
The vegetation has been cleared, the headstones cleaned. A new fence has been installed, as has a new entryway designed by a local artist who specializes in metalwork. And an interactive webpage has been created to tell the story of the cemetery, the people buried there and the restoration process.
The Mt. Zion congregation was founded by formerly enslaved people in 1877, according to the webpage. Its members eventually built a church on Hawthorne Avenue, beside the land that would eventually become its cemetery.
In 1949, the church moved to its present location at the corner of Hawthorne and Davenport streets. New churches would later move into the building Mt. Zion had vacated, but they “mostly left upkeep of the cemetery to the distanced Mt. Zion congregation and the decedent’s families,” the webpage reads. “For many, money and resources were scarce, and the grounds eventually fell into neglect.”
A couple years ago, Mia Dodson, who’d grown up in a neighborhood near the cemetery, buried her grandmother in Atlanta. But her son wondered: “How come we didn’t bury your grandmother next to my great-grandfather?” she recalled after the ceremony last week.
Dodson posed the question to her mother, who told her about Mt. Zion’s cemetery. It was the first Dodson had heard of the cemetery where her grandfather and great-grandfather had been buried, and, in 2019, she came to visit.
“It was in really bad shape. Some of the stones had been turned over,” she said.
After making a couple calls — to the city, to a state representative, to a reporter — the city began the work of restoring the long-abandoned cemetery.
Trees and foliage were cleared, the fence and entryway were installed and Ashley Shares, director of preservation at Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, was brought in to restore the headstones. Ground-penetrating radar was used to determine exactly how many people had been buried there.
Among them are the grandparents of Jimmy Moss, 68, who helped his aunt, Annie Mae Dukes, lead a rendition of “Amazing Grace” during the rededication ceremony.
Afterward, walking among the headstones, Moss recalled helping clean the headstones as a child, and said the cemetery’s restoration “means a lot.”
City councilman and mayor pro team Tim Gould said the city’s efforts to restore the cemetery were a sign of the “change taking part in Smyrna,” change evidenced by the city’s recently-passed nondiscrimination ordinance, its celebration of hispanic heritage month and a “racial trust building” initiative the city began that same weekend.
“To me, the overgrowth and disrepair of the cemetery represents the neglect of the past, where many in our African American community were not an integral part of our city,” he said. “Regardless of race, ethnicity, economic station or if you’re part of the LGBT community, all residents need to feel and know they are an important part of our greater Smyrna family.”
James and Pamela Teague, who moved to Smyrna 40 years ago, agreed.
“I told my wife we need to go out there and support this, because our history has been ignored and distorted for so long, that I’m just glad to see it’s ... being preserved, even in a small way like this,” James Teague said.
“It’s important for the entire community, and I think it’s evidenced by who’s been out here today,” Pamela Teague said, referring to the multiracial group that had come to celebrate the restoration. “And I loved some of the comments made by some of the speakers earlier, about really honoring diversity and coming together and working to be the kind of welcoming city that we all want to live in.”
