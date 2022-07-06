From left, Samantha Boothe, Angie Killimett, Katie Boothe, Ryder Boothe, Melinda Boothe, Hudson Killimett, Frasier Boothe, and Boothe Killimett take a break from Wednesday’s sweltering temperatures at Smyrna’s Tolleson Park pool.
Everett and Henry Marquez pose with their nanny, Peggy, at Smyrna's Tolleson Park Pool Wednesday afternoon.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Left to right: Caleb and Christian Willis, Dameon and Timothy Harbin, and Chance Willis cool off at Smyrna's Tolleson Park pool Wednesday afternoon.
Chart Riggall
Chart RiggallFrom left, Samiya and Londyn Carter and Kamrin King take a dip at Tolleson Park’s pool in Smyrna Wednesday afternoon.
SMYRNA — Temperatures once again climbed into the 90s in Cobb County Wednesday, driving dozens of Smyrnans into the cool embrace of the Tolleson Park pool.
The county remained under a heat advisory until 8 p.m., per the National Weather Service, with boiling temperatures and pop-up storms expected to remain the order of the day into the weekend.
Within an hour of opening, Tolleson Park Pool was brimming with families while its tennis courts and ball fields sat empty and quiet. The venue provides a veritable oasis in the blazing summer heat, with $7 admission for adults and $5 admission for kids under 16.
The public pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Among the visitors was the extended Boothe family — Samantha, Ryder, Katie, Frasier, and Melinda Boothe, along with Angie, Hudson, and Boothe Killimett — who indulged a few quick photos before scattering across the pool again.
Temperatures this week are rivaling those seen during mid-June’s heat wave and will continue to peak in the mid 90s through Friday. The weather service warned heat indexes would climb to between 100 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit the remainder of the week.
The weather service advises those who have to work out in the heat to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly. Other residents should limit strenuous outdoor activities, and check up regularly on the elderly, the sick, and those without air conditioning.
Finally, children and animals should never be left in cars alone during heat, as temperatures can rapidly become deadly in enclosed vehicles.
