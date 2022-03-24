Though the Russian war on Ukraine is thousands of miles away, there are plenty of ways for Cobb County residents to help Ukrainian refugees.
Not every charitable organization is made equal, however. Scammers will try to profit off of disaster, Shari Martin, president and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation, said, and donors must be careful when giving away their money. Charity Navigator and Candid are online resources donors can use that assess charities, she said.
“The most fundamental rule of impactful giving is to know the organization you are supporting,” Martin said. “That can be particularly difficult when it comes to international relief efforts ... (To avoid scams) it’s best to go directly to an organization’s website rather than click a link on social media or one sent in an email.”
Martin also had a few suggestions of her own, and said Cobb residents should consider giving to charitable organizations World Central Kitchen, Save the Children and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. These organizations, she said, have excellent track records and can be trusted to use donations wisely.
World Central Kitchen is an organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. On the border between Ukraine and Poland, “food first responders” with the nonprofit have opened a kitchen and food supply depot to feed people fleeing the war.
“One organization that is close to my heart is World Central Kitchen,” Martin said. “This organization started in 2010 after a massive earthquake in Haiti. The founder, Jose Andres, went to Haiti and cooked alongside displaced Haitians to provide hot meals that were culture-friendly.”
Save the Children was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 to provide emergency aid following natural disasters, war and other conflicts. And the Center for Disaster Philanthropy seeks to give direct financial and technical support where it is needed most, provide expertise from professionals who understand how to respond to crises and help donors make informed decisions about where and when to give, according to its website.
Irene Barton, executive director of Cobb Collaborative, suggested giving to CARE and Catholic Relief Services.
CARE is based in Atlanta and provides emergency aid, food, water, and more to victims of humanitarian crises. According to Charity Navigator, CARE consistently earns a 4-star rating and over 90% of its revenue goes to program expenses.
"Clearly, in times like this, many people and many organizations want to respond in order to help families facing adversity," Barton said. "CARE's long-standing reputation and work in this field gives donors confidence."
Catholic Relief Services partners with Caritas Ukraine, a humanitarian aid organization, to provide safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, transport to safe areas, counseling support and more.
"Catholic Relief Services has worked on a global level for over 75 years, addressing some of the worst and long-standing humanitarian crises in our modern history," Barton said. "They are also a top-ranked charity."
According to the United Nations, more than 6.5 million people were internally displaced in Ukraine as of Wednesday, and more than 3.5 million have fled the country — meaning that nearly 1 of every 4 residents has fled from their homes. The U.N. estimates 18 million people will be affected by the conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.