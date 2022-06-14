In anticipation of continued high temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for Cobb County for Wednesday. The advisory is in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., after a similar advisory was issued for Tuesday.
Cobb County Government reported Tuesday it may have felt as hot as 105 to 110 degrees. People are encouraged to stay safe during the extreme heat. High temperatures combined with high humidity could lead to heat-related illness.
The Georgia Department of Public Health urged residents to avoid spending too much time in the sun and reduce strenuous activity, and advised people to learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
“Stay in an air-conditioned place … Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing … Never leave infants, children, adults, or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open … Drink plenty of water even before you are thirsty … and prepare for extreme heat ahead of time by keeping an eye on local weather forecasts," the health department wrote.
When temperatures reach 90 degrees or hotter, MUST Ministries opens a cooling center at its Hope House Shelter on Bells Ferry Road. At the shelter, clients can eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an air-conditioned facility.
The MUST shelter is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. While there, clients can access services including showers, laundry, job coaching, clothing, case management, and water and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.