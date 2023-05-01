The Cobb Planning Commission was set to get its first look at a proposal for a new west Cobb subdivision with a familiar name behind it on Tuesday, but the case has been postponed until June.
The plan for 36 homes on about 21 acres at Antioch Road and Armor Drive comes from Marietta attorney Matt Flournoy, who owns the land along with his brother, Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Robert Flournoy, and their two sisters, Gwynn Flournoy Ross and Natalie Flournoy Boss.
Matt Flournoy said the land has been in his family's possession for more than two decades and spans multiple generations, dating to his grandmother.
A shortage of housing in Cobb led the family to propose a subdivision for the land, he said.
The proposal is for rezoning from 30,000- to 20,000-square-foot lots for 1.5 units per acre. He noted Cobb zoning staff, while recommending approval for the project, are recommending 32 as opposed to 36 homes.
Flournoy said Pulte Homes will be the homebuilder for the subdivision. The farmhouse-style homes will be at least 2,500 square feet, according to the rezoning application, with a mix of brick, stone and board and batten siding.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing the Flournoys, and Pulte requested the rezoning case be continued until next month so they could meet with nearby residents and answer their questions, Matt Flournoy told the MDJ Monday afternoon.
Pulte, one of America's largest homebuilders, is no stranger to the county's rezoning process, especially relating to west Cobb projects. In November, Pulte withdrew its application for 61 homes near Lost Mountain Park after it ran into stiff opposition from nearby residents.
It was the second time Pulte had withdrawn its proposal for the area in 2022.
Matt Flournoy said it was important to note the family's proposal falls within the county's future land use guidelines for the land, which call for very low density residential development.
"We're not developers, but this land needs to have homes on it," Matt Flournoy said, adding he's not aware of opposition to the proposal.
Clary is back
On Tuesday, the commission is also scheduled to once again consider a subdivision that would threaten a historic log cabin in east Cobb.
A proposal from developer Kenneth Clary for 20 homes on just over 13 acres south on Post Oak Tritt Road was tabled by the commission last month.
Located at the site of the proposed subdivision is the Power-Jackson Cabin, a one-room log cabin constructed sometime in the early 19th century.
“There are people who have expressed concerns about maintaining the historical significance of that property,” said Joel Larkin, the attorney representing Clary, at the commission's April meeting.
The cabin has been a sticking point since Clary's proposal first came to county zoning staff in July, though the focus of nearby residents' concerns last month was a lack of information from the applicant.
Richard Grome, who leads the East Cobb Civic Association, told commissioners his group is concerned about the lack of a plan for the cabin and a cemetery on the property, which zoning staff insist must be preserved in whatever site plan Clary offers.
“The applicant is unaware of this cemetery,” Larkin said. “He’s had a tenant who lives on the property and walks it all the time for more than four years. The tenant is unfamiliar with the cemetery.”
Planning Commissioner David Anderson said at April's meeting he could not make a motion to approve or deny the proposal because he did not have an updated site plan to reference.
“I think there’s more work to be done just so we can fully understand the scope” of the proposal, Anderson said.
We have got to build more homes in the county
