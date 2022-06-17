The late NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano famously said, "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me."
As families turn to celebrate Father's Day this weekend, we asked Cobb County residents what their father's taught them.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin's father, Steve Tumlin Sr., a longtime civic and business leader, died in 2003 at age 87. He moved to Marietta in 1934 and opened the Marietta Lumber Company on South Cobb Drive, which the Tumlin family operated until 1988.
"Great Dad, strict but allowed you to make own choices; without knowing at the time, a father of integrity, wisdom, and Christian character. One special memory, his lumber yard burned down and rode with him in the middle of night with orange sky to see (the) fire. Learned character through how he handled this setback and his cleaning up and rebuilding beginning the very next day! His vendors, customers, friends and even competitors show respect for this man of few words by helping immediately with the recovery of the business. Blessed by and proud of the life my father gave me in every way."
Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, whose father, Mark, is retired from the automotive industry, spoke of her gratitude to her father.
“I am grateful for my father for often sharing his childhood memories with me and my sisters and for helping me think through some fairly transformational decisions in my life: to become a runner, pursue a career in manufacturing, and even run for office."
Cobb State Court Judge Allison Barnes Salter said growing up, she was a lot like her father, former Gov. Roy Barnes.
"Neither one of us were good at sports so we read books … A lot! As a young lawyer, he taught me the finer points of the practice of law, and the responsibility that comes with the profession as it relates to providing services to those in need. As a judge, I have come to realize the breadth of his teaching. Even the most obscure legal issues I’ve faced have some connection to something we worked on together. That kind of broad legal practice is rare in today’s legal environment and I am blessed to have received such a comprehensive education. Also, he’s such a great story teller that every minute of practicing together was a joy. Happy Father’s Day Dad!”
Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s father, David Richardson Sr., lived in Osterville, Massachusetts, when he passed in 2020 at the age of 88. He served 23 years in the Army, then went to work for GTE.
“I don’t have a specific quote, but my dad thought the most important thing was education. It was important to my dad that my siblings and I took our education seriously,” Richardson said.
The father of state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, L. Howard “Red” Atherton, was a pharmacist who served as mayor of Marietta as well as in the Georgia House. At the time of his death in 1977 he was first commissioner of Community Affairs, appointed by Gov. George Busbee.
“But I’m pretty sure he liked being a state Rep. the best,” Williams said.
Williams said her father had a quote from Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in a small frame, which is now in a spot she sees every day: “There is a tide in the affairs of men/Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life/Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat/And we must take the current when it serves/Or lose our ventures.”
Williams said "it reminds me that I need to seize the opportunities that life offers me — in spite of fear or self doubt.”
Realtor Johnny Sinclair, a former Marietta councilman, said the greatest memory of his father, John Sinclair, 80, who is also a Realtor who lives in Marietta "is growing up sailing with my dad at Lake Allatoona … and traveling around the South to different regattas."
An important lesson his father taught him is "To never, never, never give up," Sinclair said.
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker said his father, Johnny Mack Walker Sr., passed away in 2004 at the age of 72.
“My dad taught me to work hard and his saying was ‘the customer was always right.’ I enjoyed growing up working in the family clothing business ‘Johnny Walkers.’ My grandfather started our business on the Marietta Square in 1924 and we stayed in business for 70 years. It was a wonderful place to learn how to treat people with respect and gratitude. Those were the good days for sure.”
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn's father was as Army corpsman in World War II.
"When I asked Dad about the war and his time in the Army, he summed it up by saying, ‘I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the experience, but I also wouldn’t give a 'plug' nickel to do it again.”
Scamihorn described his father as "blue collar," a man who earned a living doing different jobs.
“His desire was to live in different parts of the USA and therefore lived in Indiana, California, Florida, and Kentucky. Primarily, he was a farmer and a remodeling contractor. He taught me that ‘Everyone has value and should be respected.’ Sadly, my father died much too early at the age of 59, several years after the picture was taken.”
Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of Cobb County NAACP, is the daughter of Jesse Bonner, 86, of Marietta.
“What my father means to me, that’s a big question. He was probably the biggest influence in our family. Aside from being a great man and father, he is a man of character and integrity and most any person that meets him will identify that as one of his traits. He taught me respect and responsibility and that anything worth having is worth working hard for. I grew up a military brat, so I had the opportunity to see the world from various lenses, and I’m forever thankful for that opportunity that I was given. He’s my superhero.”
The father of Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, John Milton Grubbs, Jr, a Marietta attorney, passed away in 1987 when she was 21 and he was 59.
“One of the most important things that Dad taught me was, ‘If you fail to make a decision, time will make the decision for you.’ Boy, has that been proven true over and over!” Grubbs said.
Her father did trial work and joined a firm in Marietta in the 1950s.
“He had a brilliant legal mind and I loved going to court and watching him try cases when I was young. He was an amazing man who was dedicated to the law,” she said.
Former east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott’s father, also named Bob Ott, was a dentist and CEO of a Delta Dental Insurance branch, who died in 2008 when he was 76.
“He always told me that no matter what I did in life I should always try to do my best,” Ott said.
Marietta attorney Kevin Moore’s father John Moore, founder of Marietta-based law firm Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele, passed away in 2018 at the age of 73. Moore said he taught him to “Treat everyone fairly and with respect, and everything else will work out.”
Sharon Mason, CEO of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the daughter of David Settle.
“'Make a difference': I have a plaque on my desk with these three words that my dad gave me that he modeled so well for me and my sister. It’s a reminder each day of all he taught me to be intentional with time, utilize every opportunity to uplift others, make a positive impact, and glorify God in all I do.
"My parents grew up in Athens, GA, but moved to Snellville when I was born where they lived for 25+ years, and my sister and I lived with them until we went to college. Then, they moved to Braselton to be closer to his father to take care of him before he passed away, and now my parents live in Cumming, GA. My parents have been married for 49 years this September and model marriage for me and so many others so well. My dad has been retired since 2014 after a great 40+ year career at Southern Company. Now, he and my mom get to enjoy spending more time with their grandkids, friends and traveling. He’ll be 71 this Fall. I am so thankful for my father who cares for our family, community and others so well."
Marietta attorney Fred Bentley Jr.’s father, the late Fred “Bowtie” Bentley Sr., was also an attorney and state senator.
“He taught me the value of loving Jesus and always trying to serve folks. He passed away around three years ago. He was born on Washington Avenue and grew up in Marietta. He was also the last surviving original member of the Cobb County Bar Association," Bentley said.
State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, said his father, Harold Rhett, who died in 2006 at the age of 76, was a Korean War Army combat soldier and Purple Heart Award recipient.
“My father taught my siblings and I to humble ourselves and let the people exalt us!” Rhett said.
Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the following of his father, Glen, who is retired:
“My dad means the world to me. He exemplifies how to live as a Christian. I could not be more proud of his service to our country, faith, and family. He taught me my love of sports and competition — and that you do not always win. He reinforced that lesson by never LETTING me win. I had to earn it. Most importantly, my dad taught me to treat people right — even when it is not the easiest thing to do."
Retired prosecutor and former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing said her father, Steve Wing, was a chief probation officer for the Cobb Superior Court who died in 1998.
"Daddy was congenial and liked helping people. He taught me you can be what you want to be if you work hard and never give up on your dream. His words were sometime few, but his feelings were expressed by actions. We always had Saturday lunch together, just him and I and barbecue. We talked about what happened in the past week and what was planned for the next week. This took place from childhood into my adult life, from discussing school work to trial strategy and politics. My favorite times with Daddy were porch sitting and rocking. It did not matter where it was - home, vacation, or just wherever there were rocking chairs and a porch. We would would watch people, stars or waves and chat."
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, is the son of C.W. Tippins, a telephone company engineer.
“He died when I was 41. I was close to my daddy, all the things daddy taught me could probably be summed up very succinctly, and that was to tell the truth and work hard. Most of life’s lessons centered around one of those two. I’ve told people that the greatest legacy my mother and father both gave me is they left us with a good reputation in the community, and they taught us how to work, and those are things that I treasure the most, because character matters. Mother died in 2005, Daddy died in '91, but we've lived in the same community for 64 years, and so it means a lot for your family before you to have a reputation and be respected members of the community, it means an awful lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.