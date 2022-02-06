MARIETTA — For the second time in two months, lightning-rod Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was a surprise guest at the Cobb GOP’s monthly breakfast Saturday, where she was greeted with standing applause from the sold-out crowd.
It was Greene’s third appearance at the Cobb GOP function since members elected Salleigh Grubbs as party chairwoman last April. The first visit, in August 2021, drew such a large crowd, the event had to be moved from the party headquarters on Roswell Road to a larger facility at Roswell Street Baptist Church.
After her fiery speech had ended Saturday, Grubbs took the microphone and embraced Greene.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is how it is done,” Grubbs said, as the crowd clapped and cheered.
As she had in her first two appearances, Greene, whose 14th District will include part of Cobb County when new Congressional maps take effect next year, unloaded on Republicans and Democrats alike Saturday. She called House colleague Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, a “traitor” auditioning for “a CNN contract” for his participation in a Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
She called abortion a “genocide far worse than the Holocaust,” bragged that she was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, described transgender women as “biological men … having an identity crisis” and railed against the Competes Act, a bill meant to curb the rising influence of China.
The bill, which was approved by the House mostly along party lines, would appropriate $52 billion for domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing. It also includes $45 billion to strengthen the supply chain for manufacturing equipment and other critical goods and funding for technological research and development. But Republicans have criticized several climate and trade provisions favored by Democrats.
“In this Competes Act — let me tell you what a joke it was. It funded coral reefs,” Greene said. “Does that make sense to you guys? … And they think I’m the crazy one.”
Greene also touched on the week’s other headline news: the U.S. standoff with Russia over the latter’s alleged plans to invade Ukraine.
“Here we are, with the drums of war beating in Washington, talking about going to war with nuclear Russia, to go defend Ukraine’s border?” she said. “I don’t think so. If anything, the military should be at the southern border, defending our border.”
Greene’s penchant for controversial comments has occasionally prompted condemnation from members of her own party. And it has not been without consequence.
She was kicked off House committees only days into her term and has drawn a trio of primary challengers: Retired physician Charles Lutin, healthcare CEO Jennifer Strahan and Eric Cunningham, an Acworth residents and sales manager for Plastic Express trucking company.
Greene has also drawn three Democratic challengers: Holly McCormack of Ringgold, who owns a Chattanooga, Tennessee, insurance agency; Wendy Davis of Rome, a former city commissioner and political consultant who sits on the Democratic National Committee; and Marcus Flowers, a Bremen veteran backed by the VoteVets political action committee. Despite Greene’s status as a fundraising powerhouse within her own party, Flowers managed to outraise her in the fourth quarter of 2021, though Greene reported having more cash on hand.
Greene insisted Saturday, as she had in past visits to Cobb, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump, even though lawsuits alleging such fraud have been tossed by courts across the country.
But Republicans are aware such claims may have depressed turnout among the party faithful in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections last year, contributing to their razon-thin loss and, in turn, control of the U.S. Senate. Like David Perdue, the former senator and gubernatorial candidate who is running to “clean up” Georgia’s elections system, Greene told supporters Saturday that staying home during this year’s midterm elections was not an option.
“I’m begging you to vote Republican,” she said. “Now, I know we’re mad about our elections, I am mad about them too. But … we have to make sure that everyone votes, everyone volunteers, we protect our vote and we stop election fraud. This year is a big one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.