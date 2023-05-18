The 33rd annual Marietta Greek Festival will take place this weekend at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in east Cobb.
The church, located at 3431 Trickum Road, will host a festival of Greek traditions, culture and food Friday through Sunday.
A wide variety of Greek food and drinks will be available for purchase, including Chicken Oreganato (Greek-style chicken), Souvlaki (pork tenderloin kebabs), Keftedes (Greek-style meatballs), Dolmades (seasoned ground beef & rice wrapped in grape leaves), Spanakopita (spinach & feta cheese pie with a flaky filo crust), gyro wrap (seasoned beef or marinated chicken, grilled & served on pita bread, topped with Tzatziki sauce), smoked lamb sandwich, gyro bowls, and more.
Sampler and combo platters are also available, and beverages include soft drinks, bottled water, wine, beer, ouzo (grapes distilled with aromatic seeds such as anise, coriander and fennel), and metaxa (a blend of brandy and wine).
All weekend long, people can enjoy traditional dances and folk costumes from various regions of Greece. The evening shows will take people on a journey through time illustrating the last 100 years of Greek history through dance, beginning with the “Rembetiko” period of the 1920s to 1940s. Much of the music from this time period was born out of depression and oppression, like the American Blues.
The next period represents the 1950s to 1970s pop period and is known as “Zorba.” This represents a more prosperous time in Greece. The last performances will include Greek folk dances choreographed to the latest hits and remixed classics.
The event will also feature a marketplace with more than a dozen vendors selling jewelry, linens, scarves, cookbooks, art, candle holders, wood crafted items and more.
Church tours are available throughout the weekend and last approximately 10 minutes. The Byzantine style sanctuary and church tour showcases the rich color, distinctive iconography and beauty of the interior of the Orthodox church.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
The festival will take place Friday, from 4-10:30 p.m., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pets are not allowed, except for service animals.
The church parking lot will be used for the festival. Parking and shuttle service is available nearby at Simpson Middle School (Friday after 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday), the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Friday and Saturday only) and Mountain View Elementary School (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).
