From left, Mableton cityhood advocates William Wilson; state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell; Cobb Board of Education member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins; and Galt Porter pose before a map of the proposed city in this February 2022 file photo.
Gov. Brian Kemp has decided not to appoint a transition committee for the new city of Mableton, the Cobb County government announced Wednesday. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Kemp informed her of that fact on a phone call Wednesday morning.
“Many residents have asked when this transition team would be formed,” Cupid said. “Now that we have clarity on this manner, we will await the election of a new Mableton Mayor and City Council. Once that body is formed and sets its rules, we will start working with it at the appropriate time to transition services.”
Kemp has the power to appoint a transition committee to handle preliminary discussions between the city and county and guide the new city’s elected officials on the transition of services from the county to the city. Such a team would not have been not authorized to enter into binding agreements or expend public funds.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mableton residents are set to elect their first mayor and City Council on March 21. Candidates must capture a majority of the vote to be elected, and several races have attracted more than two candidates, creating the potential for an April 18 runoff.
Early voting starts Feb. 27. The elections for mayor and the six council districts have attracted 28 candidates.
Council members will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent, while the mayor will be elected citywide.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners has appointed County Manager Jackie McMorris as the primary contact between the county and the new city.
The city of Mableton will offer four services — zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and sanitation. Voters approved the creation of the city last November, when 53% of the 24,885 voters cast ballots in favor of incorporation.
Cupid and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield will hold a Thursday night town hall meeting on transitioning services from the county to the city. The town hall, from 7-8:30 p.m., will be held at the Cobb Police Department Training Complex at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
