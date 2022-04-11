CUMBERLAND — Gov. Brian Kemp praised the business leaders of Cobb County for their efforts in keeping Georgia the No. 1 state for business for nearly a decade, enabling the state to return more than $1 billion to taxpayers at an event hosted by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Kemp appeared at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery Atlanta for the chamber’s Marquee Monday breakfast, where he spoke about promises made and kept during his campaign, success across the state and his gratitude for the Cobb business community.
Jay Cunningham, owner of Superior Plumbing, introduced Kemp to the audience.
“Most importantly, Brian Kemp is a man of his word,” he said of the governor. “That’s important in my family and how I grew up. You stick with your word and you do what you say you’re going to do.”
Kemp said Georgia has a historically low unemployment rate and the most Georgians working in the history of the state.
“We’re seeing a winning formula here in our state when it comes to manufacturing … retail centers, on our farms and our startup community, new economy job sites and offices and boardrooms all across our state,” he said. “And you can actually measure this success, it’s not just us saying it.”
Indeed, Kemp rattled off several hallmarks of business success for the county and the state in his speech. In 2021, Georgia conducted more than $166 billion in global trade, with almost $42.4 billion in exports, a record for the state. Kemp said the state has conducted 251 project locations, created 35,400 new jobs and garnered more than $12.9 billion of investment through projects in the governor’s office and the department of economic development alone. Last year, the state conducted $11 billion in investment, a 46% increase from the 2019 fiscal year.
“The thing that I like to tell people is, (my wife) and I have both been small business people for over 35 years and we still are today,” he said. “Eighty-five percent of those exports last year came from small businesses. At least one small business in all 159 counties was exporting products in our state.”
Thanks to the state’s revenue, Kemp said more than $1.1 billion in taxes would be returned to Georgians to help fight 40-year record-high inflation.
“What we’re trying to do is help our citizens be as resilient as they can, to keep fighting through this until the market can get stabilized,” he said. “But I believe that money was your money, not the government’s. So it’s better in your pocket ...”
Cobb County, especially around the Battery Atlanta, has seen the “tell-tale signs of unprecedented growth” thanks to the economic success of the state, Kemp said.
“Just a couple of months ago, I had the honor of taking part in the grand opening celebration over at TKE with the elevator tower and their corporate headquarters,” Kemp said. “Not only is this a great land for our state, but it’s also a great visual testament to the fact that Cobb is a major epicenter of an economic wave that is rising, no pun intended, all across the state.”
Since taking office as governor, Kemp said more than $55 million of investment has come to Cobb through 15 projects that received state economic development support, bringing thousands of new jobs to the community.
“When we zoom out to the broader economic development of the region that encompasses the major metro counties, those numbers go up to $8.15 billion in investment, 262 projects and almost 50,000 new jobs in just the last three years alone and this is all while we’ve battled through a global pandemic,” he said.
Kemp attributed the success to business leaders, including those present at the chamber breakfast, and the partnerships conducted in the state.
“I tell people all the time, I’m so proud to be serving our state right now,” he said. “I tell them I’m proud of how resilient our people are. Our parents, our teachers, our men and women in law enforcement, our military, our business leaders.”
Kemp recalled a moment early on in the pandemic when Cobb business leaders stepped up to aid passengers from COVID-ridden cruise ships who were housed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and stranded there by their respective local governments. Kemp said he was proud the citizens of Cobb took care of those in need when their own governors would not send a plane to take them home — an act Kemp wouldn’t think twice about were the roles reversed, he said.
“I just want to thank you all for the roles you played in your leadership in that because I remember vividly talking to (then-chamber chairman) John Loud about that — there was never any hesitation, and that’s what makes this state and this community so great,” he said. “And I think you can see from other states that were quick to shut down and slow to open that our reopening quickly but also safely and standing strong has paid off. We were criticized by people in the national media and on the federal level for doing so, but because we were resilient, because you all were resilient, we literally have been leading the great recovery in our country.”
In addition to praising the business success of the Peach State, Kemp touched on an agency-wide effort to combat crime, the temporary elimination of sales tax on gasoline, the recent passage of bills that would ensure retirement exemptions for military veterans and an income tax rate reduction, and wage raises for law enforcement.
While closing his remarks, Kemp thanked the business leaders in the audience who aided in a “historic legislative session.”
“I want to recognize an important role you all play in maintaining our reputation as the best place to live, work and raise our families,” he said. “Georgia has been named the No. 1 state for business for the better part of a decade now. And that doesn’t just happen by accident. It happens because of hardworking Georgians like you representing the business interests of our communities.”
(1) comment
In January True the Vote released evidence that identified 279 people who were illegally stuffing drop boxes in Georgia before the 2020 Election. True the Vote shared its information with Georgia’s Governor Kemp and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) back in April 2021. Months later in September 2021, True the vote received a response from Governor Kemp’s appointee at the GBI, minimizing the evidence provided and providing their decision not to perform any investigation into the ballot trafficking operation. Last week True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht told Charlie Kirk that Governor Kemp thwarted their investigation into the massive Georgia ballot trafficking scandal. Kemp and GBI Director Reynolds, she said, not only neglected to hold a serious investigation into this massive and coordinated election fraud scandal but they released confidential information to the media instead. Dinesh D'Souza just released more horrendous proof of cheating in GA, it's called "2,000 Mules." Perhaps the governor should watch it.
Hmmm, perhaps if Kemp had made a little more effort both while Sec. State and as Gov. our country might be in better shape. Worse, he doesn't seem to care very much how it looks that he minimized Stacy's cheating efforts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.