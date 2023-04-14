Bringing Cobb Countians together for decades, close to 1,000 people are expected to turn out for the 39th annual Cobb County Prayer Breakfast on May 4.
Andrew Egan, an attorney and co-chair of the breakfast, said the group always holds the event on the National Day of Prayer, which is the first Thursday in May. The theme verse this year is from James 5:16, "pray fervently in righteousness and avail much."
The program will feature Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp as the guest speakers.
"You never see the governor alone at an event. First lady Marty Kemp is always by his side," Egan said. "He'll probably talk about the importance of his faith and family and how it's helped inform him on how he approaches life."
Launched in 1985 by Virgil Moon, a retired CPA who has held various roles in the county government, and 11 other Cobb County business, religious and civic leaders, the breakfast continues to be a well-attended event.
"I can't believe it's still going strong 40 years later," Moon said. "It came about because we were all church-going Christian people and thought it would be a good idea to create a meeting for the community. At the time, in 1985, I was the chief financial officer for the county, and the Chamber of Commerce sponsored the breakfast for the first few years. I was asked to be part of the committee, and that's how it started. We've probably had hundreds of volunteers who have worked for this thing to make it happen over the years.
"We ended up short financially the first year, and one of the local businessmen said he wanted us to continue the event, and wrote a check to cover the shortfall," Moon said.
The event was held at different spots until the Cobb Galleria opened in 1994.
"We got up to 1,400 people and it now averages between 800 to 1,000 people," Moon said. "Back in 1985 we held it at the Cobb County Civic Center. Gov. Joe Frank Harris was our speaker, and I believe Roy Barnes introduced him. There were probably 500 people who attended."
Moon observed how Kemp will be speaking with Georgia's first lady this time.
"He's been attending these events just about every year he's been governor. They'll talk about what prayer has meant in their lives, which is what the breakfast is all about."
Participants can join leaders from Cobb County and surrounding areas to pray for the county, state and nation. The breakfast is open to all residents of Cobb County. The annual tradition provides an opportunity for local citizens from all walks of life to assemble together for inspiration and fellowship through prayer.
Over the years, speakers have included Georgia governors, senators, congressmen, CEOs, sports figures, religious leaders and even Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.'s first female prime minister.
Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she attends every year.
"It's great to be in a county like Cobb that still celebrates the National Day of Prayer," Birrell said. "The program is always inspirational and the speakers always give meaningful stories and speeches that touches our lives and really hits home.
"I'm looking forward to listening to the governor and his wife Marty speak as a good Christian family. I'm really looking forward to what they have to say. I know it will be heart warming and inspirational. I've seen the power of prayer in my own life, and it's really exciting to be in a room full of folks who have the same beliefs, and I'm really looking forward to it again this year."
The breakfast is set for 7 a.m. on May 4 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Coffee will be served at 6:30 a.m., with breakfast and the program beginning at 7.
For tickets, visit cobbcountyprayerbreakfast.org.
