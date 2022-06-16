Local food and other products are on offer at the Acworth Farmers Market every Friday morning through October, 8 a.m. to noon. Customer Carol Jansson buying a fresh pie from the owner of Bonnin's Bakery, Morgan Bonnin.
Énoa Gibson
Dawn Whelan, owner of Curios Pepper shares information about the variety of all her peppers.
Énoa Gibson
Chief Operating Officer Dominique Ali of Anisa's Secrets shows off his seasoning at the market.
Énoa Gibson
Owner of Curios Pepper, Dawn Whelan's peppers.
Énoa Gibson
Owner of Handcrafted Soap & Cosmetic Guild, Melinda Mills Walkey sharing why she started her business.
Énoa Gibson
Rich Newton, CEO of Point Blank Peppers, explaining different uses for homemade dips.
Énoa Gibson
Maria Starr, owner of Pottery of the Stars, showcasing homemade pottery.
Énoa Gibson
Énoa Gibson
Énoa Gibson
Énoa Gibson
Customer Carol Jansson buying a fresh pie from the owner of Bonnin's Bakery, Morgan Bonnin.
ACWORTH — Local food and other products are on offer at the Acworth Farmers Market every Friday morning through October, 8 a.m. to noon.
The Acworth market has a variety of products from around Georgia and supplies the community with handcrafted goods, fresh fruits, vegetables, bread and dairy products, and homemade desserts.
Carol Jansson, a customer at Bonnin's Bakery, is a fan of the bakery's pies.
Anisa’s Secrets, a vendor at the market, has a brick-and-mortar store in Marietta. Chief Operating Officer Dominique Ali said he started making seasonings in his home and giving them away at housewarming parties before realizing he could start a business.
“Next thing you know, we were selling our seasonings at farmers markets, and then from there we got into Whole Foods, and last year we were on the TV show, 'The View,'" Ali said.
Another vendor raved about what he refers to as his ”Elevated Peppers Pickled with Pride.” Rich Newton, CEO of Point Blank Pepper Company, sells various dips flavored with spice.
If people want to be introduced to different homemade products, farmers markets are "go-to spots," Newton said. For sellers, markets help spread the word, introduce your product to more people, and connect to different food events and contests.
“Our smoke rings got second place at Zest Fest in Dallas last year, and they were a finalist for the Flavorist of Georgia a couple of months ago in Athens,” Newton said.
The Acworth Farmers Market takes place at Logan Farm Park on Cherokee Street.
