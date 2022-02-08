Republican lawmakers have extended an olive branch to Cobb’s elections director amid concern over the impacts of cityhood pushes on the May primary election cycle.
In an email to elections director Janine Eveler Tuesday, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, said he and other legislators pushing the Vinings, Lost Mountain, and East Cobb efforts would share new geographic data with her office.
The data, in effect, allows the office to start locating the exact lines which will determine which voters are eligible to vote in each city’s referendum. Carson indicated the email was sent on behalf of state Reps. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, who are among the caucus’ most vocal cityhood proponents.
The data, he wrote, is provided in the interest that “(Eveler’s) team can start building the ballot combinations and making other needed preparations for these cities be on the ballot for public referendum on May 24th, 2022.”
All four of Cobb’s cityhood movements — including Mableton, which is moving at a slower pace than the other three — aim to hold their respective referendums in just over three months’ time. The votes would coincide with primary elections for races up and down the ballot for every office from county commissioner to governor and U.S. Senate.
Given the confluence of the elections, and ongoing redistricting process (which is still unfinished at the local commission and school board level), Eveler has warned her office will be struggling to get everything in order by May.
“Adding these additional complications to our workload increases the risk level for error and failure to meet deadlines,” Eveler wrote to Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi last week. “If you have any influence with legislators, I would respectfully ask that the cityhood referendums be held until the November election, rather than conducting them in May.”
Democratic lawmakers pointed to Eveler’s letter Monday during House debate on Vinings and Lost Mountain as evidence that the cityhood movements are moving at an alarming clip.
“That's a huge burden on our elections director … If you ask her point blank — if you ask a county employee point blank and you’re a legislator, she'll say, ‘If we're told to do it, we'll do it,’” said state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta. “But she said to me, ‘I don't know how.’”
Asked for comment on the email from Carson, Eveler referred the MDJ to her response to him.
“Thanks for contacting me. I had asked the Reapportionment office yesterday for the GIS shape files and received a response today indicating they will be able to provide them tomorrow. We are doing our best to work through all the redistricting changes and will continue to look for final sign-off on these three cityhood bills,” she wrote.
New cities = Higher Taxes.
