When Dr. Janet Memark sends Cobb residents an email about COVID-19, the news is often concerning. But with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropping locally and across the country, that wasn't the message in the email she sent Friday.
"It is really my pleasure to bring to you your update on the COVID-19 pandemic for our district," wrote Memark, the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Georgia and Cobb are back to the low rates for new cases seen last November and early December, before the omicron wave hit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new metrics to gauge the risk COVID poses to communities. The metrics focus more on hospitalizations than case numbers.
Based on those new metrics, Cobb is considered medium risk. All metro Atlanta counties are at medium or low risk.
The recommended CDC guidelines for medium risk areas are:
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions;
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
Masks are recommended for immunocompromised people, people who are just coming out of COVID isolation, people with symptoms, and people who have had close contacts with someone who is infected.
"I know many of you are wondering if 'this is the end?' I can’t tell you for sure that the pandemic is over, but I can say that we have taken a big hit with the Omicron variant and many were infected. Also, many were saved due to having been vaccinated. At this point, we don’t see a variant of concern on the horizon, so that is very promising," Memark wrote. "It has been my pleasure to update you today on COVID-19. Thank you for all that you have done to keep our community safe. We look forward to continued good news in the future."
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/04/22
|Change
|Cases
|133,789
|+76
|Hospitalizations
|4,701
|+3
|Deaths
|1,560
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/04/22
|Change
|Cases
|1,914,642
|+819
|Hospitalizations
|108,219
|+132
|Deaths
|30,049
|+58
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
