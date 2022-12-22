SMRYNA — A second location of Good Kitchen opened in Smyrna’s Village Green in mid-November, and a third location will be built next year — in Ohio.
According to co-owner Veronica Tompkins, the new location in Smyrna streamlines the concept of Good Kitchen + Market in Marietta, providing the same menu of nutrient-dense food in a fast-casual format that’s easy to replicate.
“The Smyrna location is going to be the flagship for our franchise model,” Tompkins said, adding that the first franchise location in Pickerington, Ohio, is already in the works.
Years before opening a restaurant, Tompkins was diagnosed with late-stage cancer. Over the course of her treatment, she said, she began to look at food as medicine. After her recovery, Tompkins and her husband, retired restaurant executive Peter Tompkins, opened Marietta's Good Kitchen + Market in 2019 to share what they had learned about nutrition.
"It's not only good tasting, it's good for you," Tompkins said. "We source our food so clean. We look at every category from protein to vegetables, even the vegetables."
Veronica said all future franchises will sell ice pops to support the Mighty Millie Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children with cancer, in part by providing them with ice pops during treatment. Good Kitchen also works with child cancer patients and their caregivers to provide them with food that fulfills their dietary needs with their "Courageous Kids" program.
Good Kitchen's menu, largely the same at both restaurants, prominently features salads and classic cafe fare with a health-food spin, such as "nachos" that use avocado slices instead of chips.
“Even our burgers are upgraded,” Tompkins said.
Said burgers have cremini mushrooms mixed into the ground beef, something she said the James Beard Foundation recommends for healthier, more sustainable burgers.
“Just eating three mushrooms a week lowers your cancer risk, so there's a double reason why we do that — it also makes the most moist burgers,” Tompkins said.
Dee Diaz, a Smyrna local, visited the Smyrna location for lunch on Thursday.
"I like that they have so much to offer, any time of day," Diaz said.
Diaz was a fan of the original Marietta restaurant for its range of offerings throughout the day, from coffee in the morning to wine in the evenings.
"I'm excited they're so much closer to us now," she added.
The Smyrna location off Atlanta Road adds all-day breakfast and a full bar with a menu of "clean cocktails." Rather than processed sugar, which Tompkins said is forbidden on the premises, the drinks are sweetened with monk fruit, maple syrup and honey.
“You can grab a charcuterie cup and a cocktail and walk around the Village Green. That’s very popular,” Tompkins said.
In the spring, Tompkins plans to expand the outdoor seating and offer picnic blankets to diners with take-out orders.
The Smyrna restaurant has also been serving brunch on Sundays, which Tompkins said has been so popular that the Marietta Good Kitchen will be changing its hours in January to serve brunch there, too.
For more information, visit smyrna.goodkitchenandmarket.com.
