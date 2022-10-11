MARIETTA — Former Marietta Councilman Philip Goldstein addressed the Marietta City Council Monday night about his vacant, fenced lot off Marietta Square, a week after the Historic Board of Review voiced its concerns about the state of the property.
“The Historic Board of Review, on behalf of its members, supports the City Council making whatever efforts they can to improve the area of 67-89 North Park Square so that the fence can be removed,” the board’s statement reads.
Councilman Johnny Walker, also a member of the review board, requested council discussion about the lot owned by Goldstein's family.
The issue has been raised by council members every so often, ever since Goldstein razed the building on the site in 2010.
"I am working towards getting a building built there, that is my preference," Goldstein said.
He also defended himself against Walker's accusations that he's waiting for a new City Council that would be more friendly to his vision for development of the site.
Shortly after tearing down the Cuthbertson building on the lot in 2010, Goldstein proposed building a five-story building there. That proposal was rejected by the council over height restrictions, leading to a legal battle between Goldstein and the city. More recently, in 2018, plans to build a three-story brewery were approved by the city, but the deal between Goldstein and the brewery owner fell through.
Now, the wooden fence around the lot is adorned with artwork. Goldstein told the council the fence is popular with visitors who like to take photos of the artwork.
After Goldstein shared with the council his desire to build something on the property, adding that he is in talks with a developer, Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin said Goldstein has done nothing since tearing the Cuthbertson building down.
"Yet, we've dumped tax dollars into promoting the Square," Tumlin said.
Goldstein responded that he does not want to put "the wrong thing in the Square."
"You talk about doing redevelopment, putting economic development dollars, whatever, I invest in the Square as well," Goldstein said, adding that his family just completed renovations at 70 South Park Square, where Taqueria Tsunami and Eddie's Trick Shop are located.
He said he would be willing to paint the fence, but the council did not indicate it would accept the offer. Instead, Walker turned back to his reason for bringing the issue back up in the first place.
"I did tell the (Historic Board of Review) that I would bring this forward, but I do have a lot of people that come up to me and ask me, I'm like, 'Well, there's really nothing we can do except keep talking about it, and I'm sure another year or two will go by after this and I'll try again,'" Walker said.
Goldstein said he has no doubt Walker will keep pushing the issue, but reiterated he wants to see the fence go as much as the council does.
"My goal is to get a building there."
