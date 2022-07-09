The lines have been reeled in and the winners decided in the first Cobb Fishing Rodeo of the summer.
The first of four family-oriented fishing events sponsored by Cobb Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources took place at Hyde Farm Park on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Thunderstorms earlier in the morning could not keep families away from fishing and popsicles, and the rain held out most of the morning, with intermittent drizzles doing nothing to deter participants.
“It’s really about getting the kids back into natural resources, because that’s where the kids, these days they don’t seem to be there as much,” said Michael Brantley, Cobb’s director of parks and recreation. “We want to get kids back into the outdoors. We think this is a great social interaction between the kids, but it also is with the parents. The parents love to bring their kids out to catch fish.”
The fish participants in the event had the opportunity to catch included bream, bass, and catfish. Another sea creature also made numerous appearances on fish hooks throughout the day: turtles.
Whenever someone caught a turtle and wanted to ensure they safely returned it to the water, Keith Weaver with the Department of Natural Resources’ Gateway to Fishing program was on hand to help.
“We’re working with Cobb County as part of our gateway program. They’re hosting events like we have here and then in turn we come in and we help them manage their pond, stocking fish, adding fish attractors, or just assisting them,” Weaver said.
Twelve-year-old Francisco Martinez, a seventh grader at Susan Todd Pearson Middle School in Marietta, caught a small turtle toward the end of the event, though it paled in comparison to the biggest fish he claims to have caught: a 15-pound striper. Martinez’s father Hebert caught a big one about a half hour into fishing. However, it was Martinez’s two younger brothers, Angel, age 7, and Matthew, age 5, both at Green Acres Elementary School in Smyrna, who caught the attention of the event’s organizers.
Charlie Monroe, the Cobb Parks natural resource manager and self-proclaimed “nature geek,” said Angel and Matthew continue to impress with their fishing skills since last year’s rodeos.
“Just about all four of the rodeos, they’re coming back and forth with these fish,” Monroe said.
“This is our little fisherman right here,” said part-time parks employee Holden Robertson of Matthew Martinez when the young fisherman brought in another he had caught, this one a colorful bream.
While the rodeo was an opportunity for all to have fun, there was also competition involved.
Arya Han, nine years old and at Murdock Elementary, came to fish with her father, Young Han, and her best friend, Addie Howard, 9, also at Murdock.
“We’re best friends,” said Addie as she and Arya stood by the edge of the pond.
Arya had some help from her dad in catching a 1.1-pound catfish that won second place in the competition. Five awards were given for the biggest fish, with each winner receiving a plaque and tackle box with some accessories included.
Fifteen-year-old Ben Lewis, a rising sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, took home the first place prize in just his second tournament after catching a catfish that measured sixteen inches long.
“It feels great to win,” Lewis said.
“I’m so proud of him,” said his father, Sam Lewis. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
Monroe was happy to see so many families in attendance, and he stressed that the rodeo is bigger than fishing.
“The whole thing is primarily to connect with the next generation and help them have a better appreciation of the environment,” Monroe said.
