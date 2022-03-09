From left: Courtney Kelley plays "Winifred Banks," Bryson Maycumber plays "George Banks," Josh Anthony plays "Michael," and Rebecca Van Kirk plays "Jane" in North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" starting Thursday.
Lindsay Nichols (above), who plays "Mary Poppins, hovers over Landon Clark, who plays "Burt," during a dress rehearsal for North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" Tuesday.
Lindsay Nichols, who plays "Mary Poppins," dances during a dress rehearsal for North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" Tuesday.
Landon Clark, who plays "Burt," prepares for a dress rehearsal of North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" Tuesday.
Landon Clark, who plays "Burt," dances with another student during a dress rehearsal for North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" Tuesday.
Students in the orchestra pit during a dress rehearsal for North Cobb Christian's production of "Mary Poppins" Tuesday.
KENNESAW — Matthew Hendrix, director of arts at North Cobb Christian School, said his team wanted to add a unique element to the school's annual student-run play this year.
“We've never flown before," he said, "so we thought: go big or go home."
For the first time in school history, North Cobb Christian will be implementing a flying rig to propel an actor over the stage when their production of “Mary Poppins” debuts this week.
Junior Lindsay Nichols was given the lead role after being selected by a panel of directors from the arts department during auditions.
“It's really exciting,” she said. “There are a lot of nerves, of course, but as much as it's overwhelming now, it's all going to be worth it when we open on Thursday,” she said.
During an act in the play in which her character floats, Nichols will be suspended in midair, harnessed to the new flying rig.
Seemingly unbothered by the idea of being the first student in school history to fly across the stage, she says that part of the show should please the crowd.
“I think (using the new flying rig) is really going to set this show apart from our other shows in the past,” she said. “I think it’s really a big wow factor.”
Nichols has been doing musicals at the school since seventh grade, and she is a member of the Academy Singers, a group of student singers belonging to the school’s arts department.
The play itself, Hendrix said, will be something that families can relate to after the stressful situations many went through during the pandemic.
“It's a story of love transcending all kinds of difficult family relationships and, emerging from a post-pandemic world, where sometimes families are fraught with tension, we thought this might be a good way to take us back to normal.”
The play will be presented by students in the school's fine arts department. In addition to the actors on stage, there will be a stageside orchestra pit comprised of music students to score the show.
“Mary Poppins” is showing in the gym at North Cobb Christian Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or online at www.simpletix.com/.
