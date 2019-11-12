Cobb's Geographic Information Systems integrates hardware, software, mobile technology and data for capturing, managing, analyzing and displaying all forms of geographically-referenced information.
Cobb GIS is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special GIS Day on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
The free event will include drone demonstrations, games, a map gallery and the following staff presentations:
- 11:30 a.m. will be "What is GIS and how has it evolved in Cobb?"
- 12:15 p.m. will be "How GIS and maps enhance learning in schools."
- 12:45 p.m. will be "How Cobb uses mobile GIS software for data collection and transit."
- 1:30 p.m. will be "Improving trail safety using GIS and USNG."
- 2 p.m. will be "Location intelligence and GIS at Cobb Department of Transportation."
Refreshments will be provided by Cool Beans Coffee.
