Cobb County residents are preparing to ride out the weather the next few days, as Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way through Georgia sometime Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ian officially strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, and as of 2 p.m. was "very near the coast of southwestern Florida Peninsula" with sustained winds of 155 mph. The storm is expected to near Category 5 status before officially hitting landfall off the coasts of Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida.
Sustained winds up to 155 mph were reported near the eye of the storm in the 9 a.m. briefing by the center, with the threat of accentuated storm surges up to 12 feet higher than average expected to hit the Florida and Georgia coasts. There is also the continued threat of heavy rains that could result in “severe and catastrophic flooding” to the affected areas.
The last Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Hurricane Dorian back in 2018, which killed 84 and caused close to $5 billion in total damages, the center reports.
Keeping with the current path, updated as of 2 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center, the Cobb County area is expected to see rain from the storm by Friday afternoon, bringing with it between two and four inches of steady rain throughout the weekend, with winds predicted to be from 25 to 40 mph.
The latest projections from the National Weather Service have the eye of the storm bearing toward eastern Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said Wednesday its crews would be on alert to address downed trees and power lines. Road construction requiring lane closures along the state's interstates will be halted until the storm passes, and rest areas in south, central, and coastal Georgia will be open 24 hours.
Atlanta Gas Light advised customers to keep an eye on meters and pilot lights, and prepare for the possibility of electrical or flooding damage to their units.
In Cobb, the Friday forecast sees the beginning stages of Ian’s arrival, with a 91% chance of rain, a high of 71 degrees, and wind gusts with the potential to reach up to 25 mph, AccuWeather reports. The rain then will then pick up in the evening, with a 95% chance, a low of 60 degrees, and wind gusts reaching speeds up to 30 mph. A chance of flooding is possible Friday evening, with AccuWeather expecting nearly an inch before the day ends.
Saturday will likely see the brunt of the storms, as rain is expected to continue throughout the day with a high of 64 degrees. Wind gusts are expected with speeds reaching up to 30 mph, with over an inch of rain expected to fall, reports AccuWeather. The evening will see a slight pullback in conditions, with rain chances falling to 80% to go with the low of 58 degrees.
Conditions are expected to dry out by Sunday, with only a 55% chance of rain expected throughout the day, with a high of 69 under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday night sees the cloud cover dissipate, with a low of 57, winds dropping back to a normal 7 mph, and an 18% chance of rain.
