MARIETTA — A trio of high-ranking Georgia National Guard members championed diversity in leadership at an event celebrating Black History Month at Clay National Guard Center Thursday.
The speaker's at Thursday's event, each of them African American, shared their perspectives and stories rising up the ranks in the National Guard before a crowd of active service members.
Col. Theodore Scott III, Battalion Commander of the 122nd Regional Training Institute, spoke to the crowd about the importance of finding Black role models in the service and the normalization of Black leadership.
"We should get to a point where being first is not a milestone anymore," Scott said. "For a young minority or young woman, to look to the top of the organization and see people who look like them, that is really powerful."
During his speech, Scott, who joined the National Guard in 1986, cited the strides and achievements Black people have made historically and said they could be instructive in helping Black people face modern-day inequity.
"It is important now, more than ever, that we lean on our Black history and remember the stories and lessons of resiliency and courage from our ancestors," Scott said. "It can help us navigate the challenges that we face in the present."
Konata Crumbly, director of Joint Staff for Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, feels the military should do more to reflect the diversity in America.
"Americans come from diverse backgrounds. So you should be able to go into any organization and see America," Crumbly said. "We need to do a better job of being inclusive, of really working on this meritocracy, the idea that America is built on."
Crumbly, the first African American to hold the position of wing commander for the 116th Air Control Wing in the Georgia Air National Guard, believes outreach from nonwhite senior leaders like himself is critical in attracting young and diverse members to the service.
"We just have to make sure that we expand that aperture, so everyone has the same opportunity, and then eventually you will have outcomes where you have a very diverse organization," Crumbly said.
The first Black woman to achieve state command chief in the Georgia Air National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Lynda Washington, worked her way up the ranks at a time when people Black women weren't in positions of prominence in the guard. Now, as a senior leader, Washington understands the importance of younger members seeing a Black woman in a senior leadership position.
"It is very important, because you know that person is going to understand some things that you're up against and some of the struggles, as well as quite often experiences you have faced," Washington said.
