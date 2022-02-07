ATLANTA — The proposals to create the new cities of Lost Mountain and Vinings continued their march through the General Assembly Monday as both passed the House of Representatives.
The bills advanced largely along party lines, with Lost Mountain passing 92-61; Vinings carried 99-56.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, kicked off debate on Lost Mountain with familiar arguments that Lost Mountain would bring “local control” and “representation closer to the voters” for west Cobb Countians.
“I'm proud to know my neighbors, and know that they have a beautiful and wonderful vision for western Cobb County,” Ehrhart said. “They're excited to have a say in the planning and zoning of their own neighborhoods.”
House passage of the bill comes as proponents work to get the various cityhood proposals in Cobb signed into law ahead of planned referendums on May 24.
Last week, however, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler wrote to Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi with a request to have the referendums pushed back to November, given the ongoing redistricting process and statewide races. Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, brought up that letter as he questioned Ehrhart, while Reps. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, scrambled through the aisles to hand out copies.
Ehrhart, however, said she’d spoken with Eveler just that morning, saying she expressed that November was merely a preference.
Democrats continued to take shots at the proposed city’s “smattering of services” and governance model, in which the city’s six council members would choose a mayor from amongst themselves. State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, said the proposed city boundaries — five miles by seven miles at its widest points — didn’t even constitute a “homogeneous area” that could be called a city.
“What is the impact of these cities — these cities all at once on Cobb government? And nobody can answer that question for me … I'm just worried about it,” Williams added.
Anulewicz indicated that the city of Lost Mountain could have a seat on the Atlanta Regional Commission.
“The chair of the Board of Commissioners and the mayor of the largest city in Cobb have a seat on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board. Should the person who gets that seat be selected by the supermajority of four people who could potentially live in one subdivision?” she asked.
But state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said Anulewicz’s assertion about a subdivision supermajority was inaccurate, and the size of the area was precisely the reason why it needed to incorporate.
“It is an area that's larger than 126 counties, that’s larger than the city of Albany, larger (in) population than Valdosta, Gainesville, Rome and Statesboro. I believe the 74,613 people within the city of Lost Mountain have — should have an opportunity to vote for themselves,” Setzler said.
If approved by the Senate (where the bill will be carried by state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb) and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, it will be up to those west Cobb voters to decide if they want to incorporate. Ehrhart, with a grin, said she hoped to get the bill signed "as fast as possible, as fast as fast can go."
Vinings
Like its counterpart in Lost Mountain, which passed minutes earlier, the city of Vinings legislation now advances to the Georgia Senate. State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, told the MDJ it'll be carried on the Senate side by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb.
Vinings, a proposed city of just over 7,000 voters, saw less charged debate on the House floor than its west Cobb counterpart with more than 10 times as many potential residents. Carson referred to it as “a very light city, if you will,” where most residents are under the impression they already live in a city — so why not incorporate?
That sentiment was shared by state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, who said he grew up in Vinings several decades ago.
“I would encourage you to vote favorably on this issue that has been on the hearts and minds of the residents and the taxpayers of Vinings for 20 plus years,” he said. “This is a community that deserves to be in a city.”
Even some Democrats, like Rep. Williams, decided to vote for Vinings after opposing Lost Mountain and the proposed city of East Cobb, which has already passed the House.
But vocal opposition came from state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who said his conversations have made it “clear to (him) that this is not something that the residents of Vinings wanted.” He added that of the three proposed city services — parks, zoning, and code enforcement — one barely qualified.
“There's one green space with about 13 parking spaces that people take and walk their dog, but (there’s) not technically any parks that are in that area,” as he put it.
The bill, however, passed with the highest level of support of any Cobb cityhood bill thus far (East Cobb received 98 votes in favor).
“I've heard the needs of various groups, including the secretary of state and the Cobb elections board, but I'm just looking to move this forward as quickly as we can for the Vinings community, and for them to have a say in their future government,” Carson said.
Mary Frances Williams, D- Marietta says the city of Lost Mountain "didn't even constitute a homogeneous area"? Take a close look at a map of Marietta. Marietta is a "crazy quilt" of jagged boundaries with several openings within its perimeter. And take special notice of the multitude of "islands of Marietta" interspersed around Barrett Pkwy. that are surrounded by unincorporated Cobb. "Not homogeneous"? Indeed!
