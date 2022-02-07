ATLANTA — The proposal to create a new city of Lost Mountain continued its march through the General Assembly Monday as it passed the House of Representatives.
The bill carried largely along party lines, passing 92-61, and now moves to the Georgia Senate.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, kicked off debate on Lost Mountain with familiar arguments that Lost Mountain would bring “local control” and “representation closer to the voters” for west Cobb Countians.
“I'm proud to know my neighbors, and know that they have a beautiful and wonderful vision for western Cobb County,” Ehrhart said. “They're excited to have a say in the planning and zoning of their own neighborhoods.”
House passage of the bill comes as proponents work to get the various cityhood proposals in Cobb signed into law ahead of planned referendums on May 24.
Last week, however, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler wrote to Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi with a request to have the referendums pushed back to November, given the ongoing redistricting process and statewide races. Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, brought up that letter as he questioned Ehrhart, while Reps. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, scrambled through the aisles to hand out copies.
Ehrhart, however, said she’d spoken with Eveler just that morning, saying she expressed that November was merely a preference.
Democrats continued to take shots at the proposed city’s “smattering of services” and governance model, in which the city’s six council members would choose a mayor from amongst themselves. State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, said the proposed city boundaries — five miles by seven miles at its widest points — didn’t even constitute a “homogeneous area” that could be called a city.
“What is the impact of these cities — these cities all at once on Cobb government? And nobody can answer that question for me … I'm just worried about it,” Williams added.
But state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said the size of the area was precisely the reason why it needed to incorporate.
“It is an area that's larger than 126 counties, that’s larger than the city of Albany, larger population than Valdosta, Gainesville, Rome and Statesboro. I believe the 74,613 people within the city of Lost Mountain have — should have an opportunity to vote for themselves,” he said.
If approved by the Senate (where it'll be carried by State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb) and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, it will be up to those west Cobb voters to decide if they want to incorporate. Erhart, with a grin, said she hoped to get the bill signed "as fast as possible, as fast as fast can go."
