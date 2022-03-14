Georgia gas prices continue to rise as Peach State motorists are now paying an average price of $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
According to AAA, Monday's state average is 32 cents more than a week ago, 96 cents more than last month and $1.61 more than this time last year.
According to data gathered by the MDJ from GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb Monday was $4.31, only one cent less than Monday's national average.
It currently costs motorists a little over $64 to fill a 15-gallon tank.
Drivers should anticipate gas prices to remain high for weeks to come, Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA, said, but there are ways to make sure a full tank is being used effectively before having to fill up again.
“Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps. There are simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up. To start with, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy.”
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 32 cents to $4.32 since last Monday, according to AAA. These are numbers not seen at the pump since the financial crisis in 2008, the highest on record until last week, though AAA notes that this data is not adjusted for inflation.
Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb due to strained supply and increased demand, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February caused oil prices to spike further. The conflict continues to bring uncertainty to the market.
On Friday, the Georgia House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass Gov. Brian Kemp's bill to halt the state gas tax, which is about 29 cents per gallon, according to reports from American Petroleum Institute and the Georgia Department of Revenue. The bill will now move to the Senate, and, if it passes, Kemp will sign it immediately, he said. The bill would go into effect once signed and last until May 31.
Most expensive metro markets in Georgia:
- Atlanta: $4.32
- Brunswick: $4.31
- Athens: $4.29
Least expensive metro markets in Georgia
- Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $4.15
- Augusta-Aiken: $4.22
- Warner Robins: $4.23
To save money on gas, AAA suggests that drivers shop around for the best gas prices in their area, consider paying in cash rather than credit card because some retailers charge extra when customers pay with a card, and enroll in fuel savings programs.
To maximize a full tank’s efficiency, AAA suggests that drivers combine errands to limit driving time, slow down, and avoid aggressive driving because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
