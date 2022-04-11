The average gas price in Georgia Monday was 11 cents less than a week ago, 50 cents less than last month, but $1.05 more than this time last year.
According to AAA, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, and it now costs motorists $56.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
Motorists in Cobb County are paying an average of $3.87 a gallon for regular gas.
“Georgians are feeling less pain at the pump than in mid-March when prices were record high- over 4 dollars a gallon,” a spokesperson for AAA said. “Although supply and demand factors typically support elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pumps.”
The most expensive gas prices in Georgia metro markets are in Atlanta at $3.83, according to AAA, and the least expensive prices are in Valdosta at $3.58.
While prices are declining, motorists in Marietta like Leigh Hall are still taken aback by the numbers on the pump.
“We just got back from Alabama for spring break,” Hall said. “I look (at the pump) and I’m like ‘Oh, OK, it's under $4, better than I thought,’ but I've never seen prices like this in my life.”
Gas prices are continuing to decrease as countries plan emergency oil reserve releases. These releases come after Gov. Brian Kemp's gas tax suspension—which was implemented March 18 and will last until May 31—that has contributed to lower prices at the pump.
Last week, according to AAA, crude oil prices decreased after the Energy Information Administration weekly report showed that total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.5 million barrels to 412.4 million barrels. Also last week, the International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and Canada, announced they will release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles.
The U.S. previously announced it would release 60 million barrels of oil. This will be the second coordinated release in just over a month after gas prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to the International Energy Agency, an oil release timeline has not been announced yet.
Darryl Gober, a resident of Marietta who works at Akrometrix in Atlanta, said he only travels as much as he has to and that people who have to drive more are still suffering despite gas price decreases.
“I haven’t taken any road trips lately, you know, just back and forth to work,” he said. “And prices going down is definitely the direction we need them to go, but with prices still being high, it’s tough on a lot of people.”
(1) comment
We should all be thankful for Biden's policies that have reduced the price of gasoline, and Governor Kemp suspending taxes on gasoline I guess was okay too, but what did we give up for that? Will the 400 and 285 project take another year due to a funding shortage now because of Kemp? You cut off the money for road improvements, something somewhere has to grind to a halt and you can bet your bottom dollar is wasn't any project in rural Georgia that was halted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.