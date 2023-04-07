The Georgia Ensemble Theatre announced it will be moving into the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta for its 2023-24 season.
The Georgia Ensemble has been the official resident company of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center since its founding in 1992, producing 21 regular seasons of plays and musicals.
The announcement comes after the 42-year-old Atlanta Lyric Theatre, which staged productions at the 600-seat Anderson Theatre, closed its doors in March. In announcing its closure, the Lyric cited financial trouble caused by a steep decline in attendance during the pandemic.
The Georgia Ensemble Studio, the company's office and classroom space, will remain at its current location in Roswell, where the education department will continue to train students and provide rehearsal space.
Anita Farley, GET's producing artistic director and co-founder, is excited about the move.
"We cannot wait to welcome our patrons to the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre," Farley said in the announcement. "This is a fantastic opportunity for GET to chart a new course for the future. While some things will change, like the number of performances and the seats where patrons are used to sitting, what will stay the same is our commitment to high quality programming focused on creating connections between artists and audiences of all ages."
The first Georgia Ensemble production at the Anderson will debut in October, with future productions announced the following month.
Additional information and updates will be posted to the GET website at www.get.org.
