The Georgia Department of Public Health is transitioning from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting.
The department’s website will publish case counts and vaccination updates every Wednesday beginning April 20. The last daily updates to the site will be on Friday.
Weekly data intervals will be a more accurate portrayal of COVID-19’s trajectory in the state, according to the department. Given the number of at-home COVID tests that do not get reported, the department said it will focus on other indicators such as hospital admissions, hospital occupancy, and overall vaccination rates when assessing the community impact of COVID-19.
“We believe weekly COVID reporting will continue to support a sustainable response in Georgia while informing decision-making around transmission and infection rates,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
04/14/2022
Change
Cases
138,288
+40
Hospitalizations
4,793
+4
Deaths
1,635
+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
04/14/2022
Change
Cases
1,943,450
+379
Hospitalizations
111,360
+51
Deaths
31,390
+31
As of Thursday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 43 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 81% of them unvaccinated. The system had eight COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, six of them unvaccinated, and four COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, three of them unvaccinated.
