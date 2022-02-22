ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats broadened their opposition Tuesday to the Republican-led local redistricting process, bringing in lawmakers from across the state to condemn what they say is an “unprecedented power grab” by the GOP.
Cobb legislators were joined at a press conference by their colleagues in Gwinnett, Richmond, and Chatham counties. In all four, Republican lawmakers have broken with precedent, advancing county commission and school board maps without the majority approval of their local delegations.
As state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, put it, “They are abusing power in a power grab subverting local control, in a process that has not been used in the recorded history of either body; the House or the Senate.”
In Cobb, the GOP-advanced commission map has drawn sitting Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district, jeopardizing her ability to continue serving when the maps take effect in 2023.
Richardson herself featured at the Capitol steps, said lawmakers backing the maps have been “empowered and emboldened to determine what happens to the almost 200,000 people that I represent within Cobb County.”
She later added, “There are so many things that I could be doing with my time other than speaking here, because I have constituents that I serve … but I’m here this morning because it’s important, because if this act can be done to me — if this is what we will allow — then it can be done anywhere and to anyone.”
Republicans, for their part, have maintained for weeks that Democratic grievances over both process and substance are unfounded. They’ve argued no maps can be made law without majority approval of both the House and Senate, both of which they control.
And it’s the maps proposed by Rep. Allen, his Republican colleagues have alleged, that would cement Democratic control of the county commission and constitute a partisan broadside. Even if lawsuits are filed, it’s been state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s position that her Cobb school board map, for example, will have no trouble holding up in court.
Several legislators said Tuesday the GOP has ditched its principles of “local control” only when it’s become convenient.
“Republicans are the ones that wrote the rules,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
Quipped Savannah Democrat Lester Jackson, “We the members of this body believe that big government should not impose their unlawful will on local government.”
Gwinnett’s maps have already been signed into law, and Cobb’s are likely not far behind as they await a vote in the Senate. State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said his caucus would “see what voting rights organizations decide to do” when it comes to a possible court challenge of the maps.
“I expect that you’re going to see litigation filed pretty quickly, as soon as the governor’s signature is on these bills … There are any number of ways to get there. My guess is you’re going to have every type of standing that you need so that the case can stay in court,” Jordan added.
