Daytime lane closures on Interstate 75 will be in place from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Wednesday, November 18, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Asphalt repairs will require the closure of three traffic lanes at State Road 120. In order to complete the repairs at one time, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

The DOT advised motorists to expect delays during construction hours, and to call 511 for further information.

 

