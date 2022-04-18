Former Cobb District Attorney and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds has made the short list for two open Cobb Superior Court seats to be filled by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The two vacancies were created when Judges LaTain Kell and Mary Staley Clark announced earlier this year they would step down from the bench.
Also on the short list of four individuals is Cobb Magistrate Judge Sonja Brown. A former prosecutor, Brown is currently running for the Superior Court seat currently held by Judge Robert Flournoy, who is not seeking reelection.
Reynolds, meanwhile, was tapped by Kemp over three years ago to head up the GBI.
The short lists were advanced by the Judicial Nominating Commission, a consortium of lawyers and judges who propose candidates for open judicial seats. Also on the list is Paul Arena-Camarillo, an assistant district attorney in Cobb County who was part of the prosecution team in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.
The fourth candidate is Julie Adams Jacobs, a deputy attorney general who has served in the state office since 2003.
When filled, the seats will be the sixth judges installed by Kemp since 2021. A year ago, the governor named Eric Brewton, Jaret Usher, and Ashley Palmer to State Court seats, and Henry Thompson to a Superior Court seat.
