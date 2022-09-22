Evan Wilkerson, 9, a fourth grader at Rocky Creek Elementary in McDonough, enjoys the elephant ride at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Bryson Torres of Smyrna rides the giant slide Thursday at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park.
Andrew Cicco
Evan Wilkerson, 9, a fourth grader at Rocky Creek Elementary in McDonough, enjoys the elephant ride at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
From left: Whitney Hanson, Paige Hanson and London Carroll at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Waylan Welch of Dallas, Georgia, poses with his bucket of lemonade at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Anniston and Scott Frye of Woodstock at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Robert and Debby Bogart of Palatka, Florida, ride the Ferris wheel at opening day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
The Ferris wheel at opening day Thursday of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, at Jim R. Miller Park.
Andrew Cicco
Guests of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, walking past the pirate ride on the midway during opening day on Thursday.
The gates of Jim Miller Park opened Thursday afternoon to a line stretching down Callaway Road for the first day of the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing.
Friday is Senior Day at the fair with free admission to anyone over 55 years old. The family-owned fair will also be honoring all active and retired military veterans, as well as all law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, and healthcare workers, offering free admission for anyone with a subsequent valid ID.
Additionally, there will be a pay-one-price deal for unlimited rides, which will cost $25 per person.
The 21st annual FISH Birthday Bash, presented by 104.7 the FISH, will take place later on in the evening, with Friday’s special event being a concert at 8 p.m. featuring a Christian-based rock band out of Dallas, Texas named The Afters.
Thursday offered free admission to everyone for the entire day, courtesy of 94.9 The Bull.
The Friday forecast is sunny with a high near 77, and at night, mostly clear, with a low around 54, AccuWeather reports.
The 2022 North Georgia State Fair will continue through Sunday, October 2nd.
