Gas prices are on the rise in Cobb County and across the country following a jump in oil prices.
On Monday, the average price of gas per gallon in Georgia was up 15 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.
The average gas price in Cobb, $3.37 per gallon, means it now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gas.
Led by Saudi Arabia, member states of OPEC announced voluntary production cuts last week.
“In response to OPEC’s announcement last week crude oil rose (to) over $80 a barrel,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so Georgians may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”
The national average for a gallon of gas has jumped by about 10 cents over the last week, per AAA.
According to federal data, demand for gas rose last week while supply dipped. Gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million barrels a day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks, meanwhile, dropped substantially by 4.1 million barrels, to 222.6 million barrels.
Drivers can save fuel by keeping their car maintained, combining errands to limit driving time and driving less aggressively, AAA advises.
Around lunchtime Monday, Cobb resident Lance Whitfield was fueling up his Mazda 6 sedan at the Kroger Fuel Center on Floyd Road in Mableton.
Whitfield works in Lithonia, driving about an hour both ways for his commute, five days a week. He fills up his tank about twice a week, and is closely attuned to prices.
“With OPEC slowing up on production … It's definitely gonna be enough, come summertime, to make you pause,” Whitfield said.
In November, he said he was paying about $30 to fill up a tank. Now, it’s more like $45.
“If it gets up there to $5 a gallon like they're talking about, that's easily 60 to 70 bucks for a full tank, and you look at it twice a week, it's not fun,” he said.
Average gas prices in Georgia peaked in mid-June of last year at $4.49 per gallon. Whitfield was glad prices hadn’t spiked to that point yet.
“I miss the days of $2.50 a gallon. … It is what it is at this point, I guess,” Whitfield said. “All you can do is pay the price and move on.”
Leslie Clausen lives in midtown Atlanta but is currently dog-sitting in south Cobb.
“I wish gas was free,” she joked. “… That's one of the reasons I started driving a hybrid, I used to have to pay for premium gas.”
Clausen drives a Kia Niro, a crossover SUV hybrid. She fills up once every couple of weeks, and it costs her about $30. Even with relatively low fuel usage, she still makes an effort to find the stations where gas is cheaper.
“For me, I get really good gas mileage. I also drive like a grandma to increase it. … Obviously with people who drive trucks and have huge tanks, their wallet takes more of a hit,” Clausen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.