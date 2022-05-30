MARIETTA — The average gas price in Georgia and Cobb has continued to rise, despite Gov. Brian Kemp's recent extension of the gas tax suspension.
The average gas price is now at $4.14 per gallon in the state and $4.13 per gallon in the county.
A year ago, the average gas price in Georgia was $2.91 per gallon, which is $1.23 less than the price on Monday.
Kemp's gas tax suspension began on March 18 and was set to expire on May 31 before he extended it by a month and a half, signing an executive order on Thursday.
Kemp blamed the Biden administration for the rise in fuel prices and inflation in general at the signing of the executive order.
"While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation," Kemp said.
In an effort to reduce pump prices, Biden has ordered releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the nation’s emergency oil stockpile, and is reportedly considering limiting U.S. oil exports.
As of Monday, it costs $62.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline in Georgia.
Thanks in part to Kemp's suspension, Georgia's average gas price of $4.14 was still well below the national average of $4.62 as of Monday.
Georgians should continue to expect higher gas prices than usual during the summer months, according to AAA.
"Georgia continues to be one of the least expensive states in the U.S. for gas prices," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "While prices are appearing to slow down for Georgians, we can anticipate summer gas prices to remain elevated."
According to AAA, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Brunswick, where it is $4.28 and least expensive in Dalton, where it is $4.05.
