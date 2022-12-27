In the midst of the holiday season, gas prices locally and nationwide are at their lowest level in months, with the Georgia average finally dropping below $3 per gallon.
Cobb gas prices have dropped a full 37 cents since Nov. 21, a few days before Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Since then, the statewide average is down 41 cents and the national average is down 56 cents.
Gas prices in Georgia hit a record high in mid-June, reaching an average of $4.49 per gallon, but have steadily declined since then.
AAA attributed the slide in prices to reduced crude oil costs, which are about $50 per barrel lower than they were in the spring.
“Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said last week.
Among the nine gas stations the MDJ tracks in Cobb, none posted prices higher than $3 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to data from GasBuddy.
Atlanta, Savannah, and southeast Georgia's Fort Stewart are the state's most expensive gas markets, AAA said, while the Catoosa-Dade-Walker county area, Albany, and Warner Robins are the cheapest.
But some of the relief Georgians have been getting as of late is set to dry up, as Gov. Brian Kemp's final suspension of the state gas tax is set to expire Jan. 10. The 29.1-cent tax has been suspended since March, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine spiked oil prices worldwide.
