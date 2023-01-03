Ahead of a hearing Wednesday on Cobb County’s ongoing “home rule” map controversy, Commissioner Keli Gambrill has asked the court for a chance to testify against the board on which she sits.
In a filing submitted Tuesday morning, Gambrill argues the county’s resolution adopting the home rule map — an attempt to supersede the power of the General Assembly — is unconstitutional and misleading, and that the county may have broken sunshine laws in preparing it.
The Republican commissioner said she plans to represent herself in court.
"It's been a waste of taxpayers' time and resources," Gambrill said of the affair, calling on Cobb to "not turn this into a political weapon, and get back to governing for the people."
The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before Superior Court Judge Ann Harris, will be the first proceeding in a court challenge to the map filed by east Cobb activist Larry Savage.
The lawsuit asks the court to toss out a district map which was adopted by Democratic Chair Lisa Cupid, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, and Commissioner Jerica Richardson in October as an effort to keep Richardson in office. Richardson was drawn out of her seat by a Republican-sponsored district map earlier this year, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Both maps took effect Jan. 1, but it remains to be seen which will be the law of the land.
Last week, attorneys for the county filed a motion asking to join the suit as defendants (the original suit was filed against the Cobb Board of Elections and Elections Director Janine Eveler).
But Gambrill told the MDJ she and fellow Republican JoAnn Birrell (the two votes against the home rule resolution) were denied requests to have their own legal counsel in the proceedings. The last of these requests, the filing said, was made on Dec. 29.
“(Cobb County Attorney Bill) Rowling denied this request and advised we needed to seek our own representation,” Gambrill wrote. She added that because the county has a number of local law firms on retainer, hiring one with knowledge of the subject matter wasn’t feasible — hence the decision to represent herself.
The MDJ has reached out the county for comment.
Gambrill further argues that the Republican map which purportedly will remove Richardson from office — House Bill 1154 — includes language ensuring it doesn’t do so. She points to wording in the bill which reads that all commissioners “shall continue to serve as such members until the regular expiration of their respective terms of office and upon the election and qualification of their respective successors.”
Other allegations include that another 3-2 party line vote last January to give symbolic support to the map which keeps Richardson in her seat has been used as a justification for the home rule resolution. There's also a charge that the board improperly invoked a closed executive session — which can be used to discuss legal, personnel, or real estate matters — to formulate the home rule effort.
“Executive Session is reserved for pending litigation which did not exist,” Gambrill writes, further alleging Richardson failed to disclose in executive sessions that she had formed a nonprofit group (led by east Cobb's Mindy Seger) to advocate on the home rule issue.
Richardson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Judge Harris will hear arguments in the case at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cobb Superior Courthouse.
