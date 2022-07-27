Left to right: Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority board member Joseph Atkins, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Managing Director Vickie Hubbard, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and authority Executive Director Michele Swann at an authority board meeting Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND — Assurances made last year that the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and Cobb Galleria’s earnings would soon bounce back appear to have been well-founded.
The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority, which governs the two venues, reported Wednesday that its tax revenues have finally returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Since Oct. 1 of last year, the authority has collected a net $3.5 million in tax revenue — a staggering increase from the pandemic, when it collected a net $225,000 in a full year. Finance Director Rob Turner’s report indicated this year’s gross receipts of $15.3 million are in fact 4% greater than at this time three years ago.
The news is a boon for the authority, which relies heavily on tourism and special events to make money and service its debts. Both of those industries ground to a halt in 2020, shuttering the Performing Arts Centre for 18 months, and the authority reported an operating loss of $1.4 million for the fiscal year between September 2020 and September 2021.
The turnaround since then now appears complete.
The Galleria’s net operating income is up to nearly $1.8 million this fiscal year, higher than any since 2016. The Performing Arts Centre reported $2.9 million in net income before depreciation costs, its highest level in the last decade.
It’s also important because tax receipts — drawn from Cobb’s hotel-motel and liquor by the drink taxes — make up fully half of the authority’s revenues, according to Executive Director Michele Swann.
Those funds are also the primary cash flows backing up bonds issued by the authority, which it uses to finance major construction projects. That includes a plan to one day redevelop the Galleria Specialty Shops (the mall) into an outdoor plaza with a major hotel.
“If we're doing a major renovation, which we are looking to do with the convention center and the Gallery Specialty Shops, that would be a bond issue. So anything usually greater than $5, $6, $7, $10 million is a bond issue,” Swann said.
