The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr., the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty last week.
The deputies will be remembered at funerals on Wednesday and Thursday.
For Koleski, there will be a visitation Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., a service at noon and a burial at 2:30 p.m. They will take place at Northstar Church in Kennesaw, 3413 Blue Springs Road, and Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road.
Ervin’s funeral is set for Thursday, with a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m., at West Ridge Church in Dallas, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway.
Funeral procession routes will be announced later for those who wish to stand along the road and honor the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputies were shot and killed Thursday night in west Cobb while serving an arrest warrant, according to police. The shooting occurred at 2474 Hampton Glen Court in the Hampton Glen subdivision near the intersection of John Ward and Irwin roads, close to Cheatham Hill Elementary School.
Christopher Cook, 32, and Christopher Golden, 30, who both lived at the house, were arrested after a massive police presence descended on the subdivision. Golden is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Cook faces three felony theft charges and three misdemeanor theft charges. Both men have been denied bond and remain in custody at the Cobb County jail.
Koleski is survived by his wife, while Ervin is survived by a wife and two children.
“They were outstanding men. Men of character and integrity. Family men, loved by their families and their kids. That's what the wives explained to us,” Sheriff Craig Owens said Friday.
