Meteorologists expect temperatures well below freezing for Cobb County and the rest of northwest Georgia later this week and into the Christmas weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin dropping significantly starting Thursday night, with a forecasted low of 13 degrees.
NWS meteorologist Vaughn Smith said a cold front coming through the region late Thursday will be responsible for the weekend’s biting cold, with temperatures expected to remain below or at freezing (32 degrees) until Monday afternoon.
The system is expected to hit northwest Georgia around midnight Thursday and bring precipitation early Friday morning.
“We’re going to be getting some rain with it at first, and then, as it's exiting we’re gonna start getting in that colder air and we’re gonna start getting in some freezing (precipitation),” Smith said.
Smith said snow is unlikely — a white Christmas is not expected.
Freezing rain, however, is predicted to start around 4 or 5 a.m. Friday and continue for a few hours. The rain could cause some patches of road to be dangerous, but should not cause widespread hazards, Smith said.
“The biggest threat from this system is definitely going to be the colder temperatures,” Smith said.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the encroaching cold front.
"This will help us ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for both commercial and residential needs," Kemp said at a Wednesday press conference.
Kemp added that temperatures this weekend will be the lowest some communities in the state have seen in at least a decade.
"We just want to urge all Georgians to be ready," Kemp said.
Friday is forecasted to be mostly sunny with a high around 22. Smith said wind gusts could reach above 30 mph and cause wind chill temperatures in the single digits.
Friday night's forecast has a low of 9 degrees.
The NWS is forecasting a high of 25 Saturday, with the low dropping to 14 degrees Saturday night.
Smith said Christmas Day will likely see the highest temperatures of the weekend. But it will still be freezing: Smith expects the high to be around 32 degrees Sunday.
Smith is advising those likely to be impacted by the cold weather, including Cobb residents, to prepare in a variety of ways.
Exposed pipes should be wrapped and outdoor spigots turned off to prevent freezing and bursting.
“Try to keep your heat up as much as you possibly can,” Smith said.
Finally, Smith said, staying out of the cold is the best way to remain safe, especially with wind chill temperatures in the single digits.
“Definitely keep any exposed skin covered as much as possible,” Smith said.
Locally, MUST Ministries said its Hope House shelter, located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, will be open through Monday, Dec. 26. MUST is asking those seeking shelter to arrive before 8 p.m.
