The National Weather Service is warning of sub-freezing temperatures in Cobb and other north Georgia counties early this week.
The NWS issued a freeze watch Monday, in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a freeze watch for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The Marietta forecast for Monday night is mostly clear with a low around 29 degrees, and northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday should see sunny skies and a high around 50. Tuesday night's forecast is mostly clear, a low around 29, a northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Crops and other sensitive vegetation are at risk of dying from frost and freeze conditions. The cold could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Pets should be brought inside.
Residents are advised to wrap and drain outdoor water pipes, or allow them to drip. In-ground sprinklers should be drained and covered to protect them from freezing.
The MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The shelter at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, is open to women, children and men. All winter weather clients must report by 8 p.m. to stay in the shelter and will receive dinner and a hot breakfast in the morning.
Wednesday's forecast is also cool and dry — a high of 59 and a low of 31 that night. The weather is expected to warm back up Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s.
