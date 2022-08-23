Fragrance and flavor company Arylessence will add to its Marietta campus, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.
The announcement came shortly after the Marietta-based company received a $27 million bond issue from the Development Authority of Cobb County. The bond is for construction of a new 54,000 square foot, two-story building with added manufacturing capacity, storage space, a receiving facility, offices and other amenities, with the project expected to create 30 new jobs.
The firm will receive tax breaks worth about $1.4 million over the next decade, though a fiscal analysis from Georgia Tech argued the abatements would result in a net tax revenue gain of $712,000.
Arylessence started in Smyrna in 1977 before moving to Marietta in 1986, company officials told the authority Tuesday. The expansion of its facility is expected to roughly triple Arylessence's production capacity.
"We are excited to invest in a community that helps to support the critical workforce we need through high quality education systems," Steve Tanner, Arylessence's president and CEO, said in a news release.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid praised the county for its "positive business climate," the press release said.
"We are happy to support local businesses that decide to continue their growth in our community as they make investments in Cobb that support our tax base and help our residents," Cupid said in the release.
Dana Johnson, the Cobb Chamber's COO and SelectCobb's executive director, noted in the release that Arylessence has been a presence in Cobb's business landscape for more than 40 years.
"We are happy to have programs in Cobb County to support existing businesses and to help them continue to invest in our community and people," Johnson said in the release.
