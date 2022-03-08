The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition contest ended in a four-way tie, which means four high school seniors out of the 27 finalists will advance to the regional contest, pitting them against students from north metro Atlanta.
Normally, one winner from the Cobb school district and one winner from the city of Marietta are selected to advance. This year, two students from the district and two students from the city were selected.
The two winners out of Cobb were Abhinav Kona and Wonho Choi, who both attend Walton High School; and the two winners from schools in the city of Marietta were Stella Schroter, who attends Marietta High School and Justin Zhou, who attends The Walker School.
As the banquet began, Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, the guest speaker, addressed the crowd of students, parents and teachers, offering words of encouragement for the students who were being recognized.
“The young men and women in the room tonight have unbelievable potential,” he said. “You are the future, and we are counting on you to do big things. You have the opportunity to change the world as we know it.”
The students received their STAR Student plaques from Dr. Kunal Mitra, a pediatrician and former STAR Student who graduated from Lassiter High School in 2000 and Scott Johnson, a member of the Georgia Board of Education at this year’s 55th annual banquet.
This year, all four students’ scores were tied, so each student will advance to compete for state STAR scholarships since no one winner was announced.
The STAR program recognizes students from public, private and charter schools in Cobb and Marietta for having the highest SAT scores and falling within the top 10% of their class or top 10 students in their class, according to GPA. Also, each student chooses their favorite teacher, one who influenced them in a positive way or helped them succeed academically, to be recognized at the banquet.
Last year’s banquet was canceled because of COVID-19, but this year, the event was held at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta.
Kona chose Meri Cain, who teaches AP Chemistry, as his STAR teacher; Choi chose Joseph League, who teaches Accelerated Pre-Calculus; Schroter chose Jessica Meade, who teaches IB Math Analysis & Approaches; and Zhou chose Erika Treu, who teaches AP Statistics, Linear Algebra, and Multivariable Calculus.
Abhinav Kona
Kona’s college plans are currently undecided, he said. He was accepted into Georgia Tech for biomedical engineering and is waiting to hear back from schools at which he would attend to study molecular biology.
He chose Cain as his STAR teacher, he said, because of her demeanor in the classroom.
“She's a really exciting teacher. She brings a lot of life into chemistry. I've always loved chemistry from the start, but she brought a lot more passion into it.”
Outside of the classroom, Kona said he appreciates how Cain has always motivated him to try new things.
“She's always encouraged me to venture out and get into a lot of things,” he said. “She's allowed me to grow with a lot of independence and to make mistakes in the lab and things like that, and that also applies to research and experimental trials, as well.”
Kona also gave a quick shout-out to his parents and his school principal, expressing how honored he was to be recognized at the banquet and thanking them for their support.
Wonho Choi
Choi doesn’t yet know where he wants to go for school as he is waiting to make a decision, but he plans to major in either applied mathematics or industrial engineering.
He chose League as his STAR teacher because he has known him for four years and League has always encouraged him to continue learning and fostered his curiosity. Outside of his role as a teacher, Choi said League is a really genuine person that has always supported him.
However, he had to offer an apology to League before the night was over.
“I'd like to apologize to (League) and thank him for overlooking the countless amount of times I've fallen asleep in his classroom,” Choi said. “I promise it’s not due to the content of his lesson, I was just pretty stressed out."
Stella Schroter
Schroter plans to major in linguistics at the University of Georgia, most likely, but she is still waiting to hear back from other schools, she said.
She chose Mead as her STAR teacher because she supports her students and tolerates them when they get to be too much sometimes, she said.
“I chose her because she is the most supportive teacher I've ever had. I love her math class. We're a small class, but we're a lot to handle, and she's doing a great job, so I really appreciate her.”
Her advice to students hoping to become STAR Students is to study for the SAT, don’t spend too much time on the vocabulary portion, practice and do what you can to maintain great grades.
Justin Zhou
Zhou plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in computer science.
He chose Treu as his STAR teacher because she was always willing to help him overcome any problem that he found challenging.
“What really made her stand out was the amount of help that she gave me outside of school,” Zhou said. “There's been countless times where I've gone to her classroom and talked to her about a complicated math problem, or just a general concept, and she's been there willing to drive me, putting in countless hours of work and passion.”
The STAR banquet is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metro-Marietta.
