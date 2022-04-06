Mayor Steve Tumlin, left, unveils the mother and child statue by sculptors T.J. Dixon and James Nelson, with Betty Hunter, a former city councilwoman and member of the Marietta Confederate Cemetery Foundation, at Brown Park in 2012.
In 1996, at the age of 3, Joseph Goldstein holds a shovel as his father, Marietta Councilman Philip Goldstein, and other city officials broke ground on the public safety complex. From left are Frank Ayers, Mayor Ansley Meaders, Joseph Goldstein, Philip Goldstein, Dan Cox, Betty Hunter and Pete Waldrep Jr.
Members of the Kirby family and Marietta officials cut the ribbon on Joe Kirby Park in this 2018 file photo. From left, Councilman Joseph Goldstein, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, Miles Kirby, Lucy Kirby, Mayor Steve Tumlin, Franny Kirby, former Councilwoman Betty Hunter and former Councilman Philip Goldstein.
Former Councilwoman Betty Hunter stands in front of the 1879 Aurora steamer she helped preserve in this 2018 file photo.
MDJ
Photo by Jon-Michael Sullivan
Retired Chief Jackie Gibbs and former Marietta Councilwoman Betty Hunter talk about the Marietta Fire Museum's history during a grand reopening following a renovation in this 2018 file photo.
Ross Williams
Special to the MDJ
Former Marietta City Councilwoman Betty Hunter, whose longtime service on the council and elsewhere saw her fingerprints touch just about everywhere in the Gem City, has died, her family confirmed Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Please return for updates.
