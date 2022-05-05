CUMBERLAND — For the first time in three years, Cobb Countians of differing faiths came together to sing, pray and break bread — or, rather, pastries — at the Cobb County Prayer Breakfast.
After being canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic, hundreds gathered at the Cobb Galleria to hear speakers pray and read scripture on Thursday, the National Day of Prayer. This year’s guest was former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt.
The man who led the Bulldogs for 15 years and the Miami Hurricanes for three years is known for his devout Christianity. Richt spoke Thursday about his faith journey and how his beliefs have brought him peace during recent health problems.
A fork in the road
Richt, 62, traces his devotion to a pivotal moment during his first coaching job in 1986, when he was a graduate assistant working under Florida State coach Bobby Bowden.
It was September, and the Seminoles had a weekend off from playing football. While many players went home for the weekend off, others stayed in Tallahassee. One of those was Pablo Lopez, a Cuban-American offensive tackle from Miami who stood 6’4” and weighed 281 pounds.
Lopez went to a party on campus where he was involved in a heated parking-lot argument with a 20-year-old local man, Byron Johnson. After the argument, Johnson went home and retrieved a sawed-off shotgun.
The confrontation resumed when Johnson came back. Lopez, as Richt recalled it, kept walking toward Johnson, not believing he would shoot.
Instead, Johnson shot Lopez in the stomach, killing him.
At a team meeting the next day, Bowden addressed the players.
“And he said, ‘Man, I don't know where Pablo is right now. I do not know where he'll spend eternity, because I don't know where he was in his faith,’” Richt recalled.
Bowden went on to speak about original sin, and how Jesus Christ died to save all Christians.
“While he's talking to the team, well, I'm in the back of the room, the Holy Spirit’s talking to me. And some seeds that were planted by a teammate of mine in Miami (where Richt played college football) a couple of years earlier, kind of came to fruition. And I was like, ‘I know where I'm going if that was me last night, and it's not a good place.’”
Such were the circumstances that led to Richt embracing Christianity. The next day, Richt went into Bowden’s office and prayed with his boss.
“I prayed to receive Christ, right there in that office, and everything did change. … And I had a new goal in life. And that was to try to live a life that was pleasing to God, period. You know, a simple goal … but not an easy goal necessarily.”
Richt went on to reminisce about close football games, the “finish the drill” mantra he instilled in the Bulldogs, and his departure to take the head coach job at Miami.
Richt was already experiencing “extreme fatigue” while at Miami. It was after his retirement from coaching that he started having serious health issues.
In 2019, he was lifting weights with his wife at a gym near their home in Destin, Florida. During the last set of his workout, he was unable to finish some shoulder shrugs.
Nauseous and short of breath, he went to the bathroom. Afterward, he was sitting on a locker room bench when his chest tightened. Richt was having a heart attack, and there was nobody nearby.
“And I said to myself, if I don't get up and walk these 50 steps to where the people are in that gym, I'm not gonna make it. So I get up and walk through the sauna and steam area. And I get into the gym, and I call for help. And I took a knee and I sat on my rear end and I laid on my back to feel the cool of the tile,” he recalled.
Richt was rushed to a nearby hospital. Laid out on the operating table, he felt his limbs, then his head, go numb. The bright lights above him faded to black.
“So I'm thinking, ‘This is it,’” Richt said. “And guess what I felt? Peace. I felt that peace that surpasses all understanding. That decision I made in 1986 to follow Christ became very real to me. So in my spirit, and in my soul, I had this peace, and … I had excitement (about) where I was going. And I was like, ‘Here I come Jesus!’ And then I heard this voice, ‘Wake up!’”
Richt recovered. He said he was grateful after the heart attack, not because his life was spared, but because of the peace he felt.
Richt took a similar view when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“I'd be at an event like this, and I'd be hobbling around. And I wouldn't have very good balance and things of that nature. And everybody's like, ‘Coach, can I help you? Are you OK?’ So I knew I had Parkinson's, and I got tired of feeding a bunch of junk to everybody.”
Richt publicized the diagnosis on Twitter, where he proclaimed, “Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven.”
The reference to a “light affliction” comes from scripture — 2 Corinthians 4:17.
“After this episode with Parkinson's, I have hope. And my hope is not in things that are temporal, things of this Earth. You know, Parkinson's is a progressive disease. And usually, by the end, you become a little bit of a prisoner in your own body,” Richt said. “It's not a whole lot to look forward to … But … I have the greatest hope you could possibly have, and that's knowing I'll be with Jesus for all of eternity.”
Circling back to that moment in 1986, Richt said his embrace of his faith has given him peace with whatever happens to him.
“If you haven't come to know Christ, it's so crucial, because in the very end, in the very end, there's always one thing that's important, and that's where you're going to go,” Richt said.
In being a Cobb County Prayer Breakfast prayer leader, Richt joins the ranks of Georgia governors, senators and congressmen, CEOs, sports figures and religious leaders, and world-historic figures such as former UN Ambassador Andrew Young and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Richt and his wife adopted two children from Ukraine in 1999; the couple also have two other children. The war in Europe was referenced throughout Thursday’s program.
“We pray for the people of Ukraine,” said Bryant Wright, former pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, who interviewed Richt on stage. “Lord, we pray that you will bring an end to this senseless, evil war. We pray that you'll bring judgment on Putin, in a way that ends his power to do such destruction to human life. And Lord, we pray that those people in Ukraine will find courage, find strength, find perseverance. We pray for the millions of Ukrainian refugees that are now scattered all across eastern Europe. And for so many of their husbands that are staying to fight to preserve the freedom of their nation.”
'Inspirational'
Rev. Joe Evans, the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Marietta, said that, even as a Georgia Tech fan, Richt’s story was touching.
“It was just a fantastic way to unify the community in prayer. And I thought Coach Mark Richt, his testimony was absolutely inspirational,” Evans said.
Joe Daniell, executive vice president at Vinings Bank, has attended many of the breakfasts since the event’s founding in 1985. This year was one of the best, he said.
“Prayer means, you know, being thankful for the many blessings you have, and praying for a lot of the folks who are less fortunate than we are,” Daniell said. “And I think that's what I pray for, and to kind of live a life that people could see Christ in us, you know?”
Senior Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of east Cobb’s Temple Kol Emeth said the event was evidence of the genuine, deep faith of Cobb residents.
“We all can come together, no matter who we are, no matter what our faith backgrounds happen to be,” Sernovitz said. “And we can recognize the humanity of the other. And that is the essence of why we're here … If we can continue to strengthen our community, to bolster our own faith, as well as supporting the other, the stranger, the widow, the orphan, those who are in need, those who are struggling, those who are in pain, we can really make a huge progress in setting an example.”
Sernovitz prays for healing of the body and soul, and for wholeness, he said.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes similarly prays for peace. Praying, for Grimes, can happen anywhere, anytime.
“I just go to the Lord,” she said. “Because I believe the spirit of the Lord is everywhere I am. So, no particulars. He talks to me, I talk to him. I listen.”
