Former Cobb Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans has been tapped as the next chief of the Acworth Police Department.
Currently working with the Paulding County District Attorney’s office, Evans will come on board later this year to fill the shoes of retiring Chief Wayne Dennard, the city said. Dennard will remain chief until Evans is certified and sworn in, at which point he’ll “assume a public safety advisory role to oversee the transition until his retirement from the city” in April 2023.
In his time at the Cobb DA’s office, Evans handled a number of its most high-profile cases including the prosecution of Justin Ross Harris. He was set to be the lead prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery case, but resigned from the office last April.
“Jesse knows the criminal justice system and procedure better than anyone I know. His leadership skills and team building experience will take the department that Chief Dennard has developed to the next level of community, inclusiveness, and professionalism,” said Mayor Tommy Allegood in a news release.
Added City Manager James Albright, “It is because of the relationships and selfless love for this community that we enjoy as a team of leaders, that we were able to conclude that it would be in the city’s best interest to begin the process of appointing Acworth’s next Chief of Police well before Dennard’s departure. Realizing that we wanted to continue our upward trajectory of progressive leadership and at the same time bring in a leader who is close to and loves our community, an extraordinary person came to mind.”
